ASAP Rocky Teases "AWGEST" Yet Again And Fans Don't Believe It

ASAP Rocky hasn't dropped a new album in seven years, but his extracurricular endeavors certainly haven't slowed down one bit. But the downside of those ventures is that, even when they have nothing to do with the music, fans will demand fresh material news with any new move.

Via Twitter, the A$AP Mob frontman reposted a video from his AWGE creative agency and record label, which does a lot more in the worlds of fashion and production than just songs and albums. The post teased #AWGEST, which always happens when August rolls around. "RE UP," he captioned his Twitter repost.

Of course, this led to more demands for the highly anticipated new album Don't Be Dumb, as well as many disappointed fans who lost all faith at this point. Some of them don't believe this tease for a second, whereas others are on their knees, begging for a full-length release.

Then again, A$AP Rocky leads a very busy life even beyond any work-related plans. He and Rihanna are expecting their third child, and fans are very happy for their happiness.

ASAP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator

Still, this doesn't change the fact that A$AP Rocky's musical absence is notorious. For example, during a recent Ebro In The Morning interview, Tyler, The Creator revealed that his DON'T TAP THE GLASS album title originally meant emerged as a name for a full Rocky collab project.

"DON'T TAP THE GLASS was actually a name that I had for the duo for me and Flacko. But it never got used," Tyler explained. "I thought that would be super cool, but we didn't end up doing that and I just always had that title in the tuck."