ASAP Rocky Teases "AWGEST" Yet Again And Fans Don't Believe It

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 190 Views
ASAP Rocky AWGE AWGEST Fans Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) ASAP Rocky walks the runway at the end of the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Maybe this has nothing to do with ASAP Rocky's long-awaited new album "Don't Be Dumb," but fans are still skeptical about whatever's next.

ASAP Rocky hasn't dropped a new album in seven years, but his extracurricular endeavors certainly haven't slowed down one bit. But the downside of those ventures is that, even when they have nothing to do with the music, fans will demand fresh material news with any new move.

Via Twitter, the A$AP Mob frontman reposted a video from his AWGE creative agency and record label, which does a lot more in the worlds of fashion and production than just songs and albums. The post teased #AWGEST, which always happens when August rolls around. "RE UP," he captioned his Twitter repost.

Of course, this led to more demands for the highly anticipated new album Don't Be Dumb, as well as many disappointed fans who lost all faith at this point. Some of them don't believe this tease for a second, whereas others are on their knees, begging for a full-length release.

Then again, A$AP Rocky leads a very busy life even beyond any work-related plans. He and Rihanna are expecting their third child, and fans are very happy for their happiness.

ASAP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator

Still, this doesn't change the fact that A$AP Rocky's musical absence is notorious. For example, during a recent Ebro In The Morning interview, Tyler, The Creator revealed that his DON'T TAP THE GLASS album title originally meant emerged as a name for a full Rocky collab project.

"DON'T TAP THE GLASS was actually a name that I had for the duo for me and Flacko. But it never got used," Tyler explained. "I thought that would be super cool, but we didn't end up doing that and I just always had that title in the tuck."

"We have a few records, but scheduling was really hard," he added. "And by scheduling, I mean in the literal sense. Not like, 'Oh, at the Gucci shoot.' No, like, I wake up at 7AM or 6:30. I'm trying to record at 7AM and be out of there by noon or 1 and finish the rest of my day out at the office and be asleep by 9. That n***a is a night owl."

