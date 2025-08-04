ASAP Rocky Trolls "B*tch" Tyler, The Creator At Lollapalooza

ASAP Rocky headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago just a few days after his good friend Tyler, The Creator performed at the festival.

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky have a very strong friendship, even if they mostly manifest it by insulting each other. Both of them gave stellar headlining performances at Lollapalooza in Chicago this year, with Tyler taking the stage on Thursday (July 31) and Rocky rocking the crowd on Sunday (August 3).

At one point of the A$AP Rocky set, he took a moment to acknowledge how his "Potato Salad" partner had been there just a couple of days before. From the looks of it, they are as cordially juvenile and warmly mean to each other as ever.

"Shout out to my brother Tyler – he's still a b***h, you know?" the A$AP Mob frontman remarked onstage, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "He was on here the other day. F**k you, Tyler!"

What's funny is that A$AP Rocky joked about Tyler, The Creator in a recent Variety interview about what is and isn't New York. "What kind of s**t – Yo, bro, what's up with you?" he answered. "You know that man not from New York, man. *laughs* You know Tyler's a piece of s**t. He play too f***ing much. You couldn't wait for me to tell you how much of a piece of s**t he is, huh? Yeah... *laughs* It's like the annoying little brother or some s**t like that, you know what I'm saying? I love that dude, man. That's my brother right there, man."

Tyler, The Creator & ASAP Rocky

Hopefully the two multi-hyphenates can collaborate more in the future, whether that's musically, stylistically, business-wise, or via performances. They almost linked up as a duo, but it didn't pan out.

"DON'T TAP THE GLASS was actually a name that I had for the duo for me and Flacko but it never got used," Tyler, The Creator revealed concerning A$AP Rocky. "I thought that would be super cool, but we didn't end up doing that and I just always had that title in the tuck. [...] We have a few records, but scheduling was really hard. And by scheduling, I mean in the literal sense. Not like, 'Oh, at the Gucci shoot.' No, like I wake up at 7AM or 6:30. I'm trying to record at 7AM and be out of there by noon or 1 and finish the rest of my day out at the office and be asleep by 9. That n***a is a night owl."

