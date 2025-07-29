Tyler The Creator Reveals “DON’T TAP THE GLASS” Title Was Originally For ASAP Rocky Collab

This month, Tyler The Creator dropped his ninth studio album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Last week, Tyler The Creator unleashed his ninth studio album, DON'T TAP THE GLASS. The project has received mixed reviews, but for the most part, fans agree that it's a solid offering. It was quick to become a commercial success too. It 197K album-equivalent units in just four days of tracking, thanks to its Monday release. The album also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the hitmaker's fourth consecutive No. 1 album.

During a recent chat with HOT 97, he shared a fun fact about the project's title. According to him, it was originally reserved for a collaboration with ASAP Rocky. That never came to be, however, so Tyler simply waited for the right opportunity to use it.

"DON'T TAP THE GLASS was actually a name that I had for the duo for me and Flacko but it never got used," he explained, as captured by Kurrco. "I thought that would be super cool, but we didn't end up doing that and I just always had that title in the tuck."

Tyler The Creator DON'T TAP THE GLASS

"I always just loved it," he continued. "And when I started working on this I was like, 'Oh my God, this feels like that sh*t.'" When asked why the collaboration never came to be, Tyler said that his schedule simply didn't align with Rocky's. He likes to wake up early and get his recording out of the way. Rocky, on the other hand, doesn't get started until much later in the day.

"We have a few records, but scheduling was really hard," he admitted. "And by scheduling I mean in the literal sense, not like, 'Oh at the Gucci shoot.' No, like I wake up at 7 a.m. or 6:30. I'm trying to record at 7 a.m. and be out of there by noon or 1 and finish the rest of my day out at the office and be asleep by 9. That n***a is a night owl."

