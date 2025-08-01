Tyler, The Creator just gave fans a very fun tracklist on DON'T TAP THE GLASS, and it's going to be his celebration soundtrack for the rest of 2025. He recently took to social media to thank fans for their support of both the new album and his previous album's tour, the CHROMAKOPIA trek with Paris Texas and Lil Yachty.

Per AllHipHop, the Hawthorne native closed the concert series out in Newark, New Jersey on Monday (July 28). He still has some overseas shows left later this year, and those will be different to his setup for these recent performances. But his North American run for CHROMAKOPIA is officially over. Tyler took to Instagram the following Wednesday to reflect on CHROMAKOPIA's platinum status, all his shows so far, and DON'T TAP THE GLASS going number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

"77 SHOWS, B***H IM WHOOPED," Tyler, The Creator wrote. "THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO CAME TO ONE OF THE SHOWS. WHAT A BEAUTIFUL TIME. I GOT SURPRISED WITH PLAQUES FOR CHROMAKOPIA LAST WEEK AT THE SAME TIME I RELEASED DONT TAP THE GLASS. THIS WEEK, ON THE LAST NIGHT FOR THE U.S RUN, GLASS WENT NUMBER 1. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO LENDED AN EAR TO EITHER PROJECT.

Tyler, The Creator Lollapalooza

"@paristexas @lilyachty THANK YALL FOR COMING ALONG FOR THE RIDE," he continued. "TO THE TEAM BEHIND THE SCENES THAT GET THESE STAGES BUILT, KEEPS EVERYONE SAFE, PUTS ALL OF THIS TOGETHER, ETC THANK YOU I LOVE YOU. CINCINNATI MIGHT BE MY FAVORITE SHOW SO FAR. I REALLY ENJOYED WATCHING MATILDA ON THE BUS. SEEING PARENTS HAVE THESE MOMENTS WITH THEIR KIDS WAS WORTH IT. HEARING THE YELLS AND FEELING THE FREEDOM IN THE ROOMS WAS WORTH IT. GETTING DONT TAP THE GLASS OUT OF THIS WAS WORTH IT ALL. IM TIRED AS HELL. ( photo straight from stage at last show)."