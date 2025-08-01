Tyler, The Creator Celebrates "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" No. 1 Debut & "CHROMAKOPIA" Success

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 106 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tyler The Creator DONT TAP THE GLASS Debut Tour Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Tyler, the Creator attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)
Tyler, The Creator still has a few overseas shows left on the "CHROMAKOPIA" tour, but they will be a bit different to his recent run.

Tyler, The Creator just gave fans a very fun tracklist on DON'T TAP THE GLASS, and it's going to be his celebration soundtrack for the rest of 2025. He recently took to social media to thank fans for their support of both the new album and his previous album's tour, the CHROMAKOPIA trek with Paris Texas and Lil Yachty.

Per AllHipHop, the Hawthorne native closed the concert series out in Newark, New Jersey on Monday (July 28). He still has some overseas shows left later this year, and those will be different to his setup for these recent performances. But his North American run for CHROMAKOPIA is officially over. Tyler took to Instagram the following Wednesday to reflect on CHROMAKOPIA's platinum status, all his shows so far, and DON'T TAP THE GLASS going number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

"77 SHOWS, B***H IM WHOOPED," Tyler, The Creator wrote. "THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO CAME TO ONE OF THE SHOWS. WHAT A BEAUTIFUL TIME. I GOT SURPRISED WITH PLAQUES FOR CHROMAKOPIA LAST WEEK AT THE SAME TIME I RELEASED DONT TAP THE GLASS. THIS WEEK, ON THE LAST NIGHT FOR THE U.S RUN, GLASS WENT NUMBER 1. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO LENDED AN EAR TO EITHER PROJECT. 

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Sees What The Algorithm Did To Joy In Hip Hop

Tyler, The Creator Lollapalooza

"@paristexas @lilyachty THANK YALL FOR COMING ALONG FOR THE RIDE," he continued. "TO THE TEAM BEHIND THE SCENES THAT GET THESE STAGES BUILT, KEEPS EVERYONE SAFE, PUTS ALL OF THIS TOGETHER, ETC THANK YOU I LOVE YOU. CINCINNATI MIGHT BE MY FAVORITE SHOW SO FAR. I REALLY ENJOYED WATCHING MATILDA ON THE BUS. SEEING PARENTS HAVE THESE MOMENTS WITH THEIR KIDS WAS WORTH IT. HEARING THE YELLS AND FEELING THE FREEDOM IN THE ROOMS WAS WORTH IT. GETTING DONT TAP THE GLASS OUT OF THIS WAS WORTH IT ALL. IM TIRED AS HELL. ( photo straight from stage at last show)."

Tyler, The Creator recently performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago and will hit up Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines from August to September. With DON'T TAP THE GLASS still keeping dance floors active, there's much more to celebrate.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Tyler The Creator DONT TAP THE GLASS No 1 Billboard Hip Hop News Music Tyler, The Creator's "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" Becomes His Fourth No. 1 Billboard Album Debut 1.7K
Tyler The Creator Dont Tap The Glass Release Time Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator Confirms "Don't Tap The Glass" Release Time And Tells Fans To Mellow Their Hype 37.2K
Tyler The Creator Intentions "Don't Tap The Glass" Music Tyler, The Creator Reveals His Intentions Behind New Album “Don’t Tap The Glass” 1274
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 70.4K
Comments 0