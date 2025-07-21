Today, Tyler The Creator dropped off his new album, Don't Tap The Glass. The 10-song project follows his 2024 LP Chromakopia, and so far, has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews. Shortly after the release, the Hawthorne, California native took to Instagram to share his intentions behind it. According to him, it all started when he asked some of his friends why they don't like to dance in public.

"I asked some friends why they don’t dance in public and some said because of the fear of being filmed. I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost," Tyler's post began. "It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time."

He went on to reflect on the listening party he hosted for the new project. It was completely free of cameras, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the experience.

Tyler, The Creator Don't Tap The Glass

"I just got back from a ‘listening party’ for this album and man was it one of the greatest nights of my life. 300 people. No phones allowed. No cameras. Just speakers and a sweatbox," he described. "Everyone was dancing, moving, expressing, sweating. It was truly beautiful. I played the album front to back twice, it felt like that pent up energy finally got released and we craved the idea of letting more of it out."