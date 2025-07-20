Tyler The Creator Confirms "Don't Tap The Glass" Release Time And Tells Fans To Mellow Their Hype

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Tyler, the Creator attends the special screening of A24's "Dream Scenario" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tyler The Creator also dropped his last album on a Monday, although "Don't Tap The Glass" seems to be very different from "CHROMAKOPIA."

Tyler The Creator is still on tour, but he found the time to prep a new album called Don't Tap The Glass releasing tomorrow (Monday, July 21). Fans were shocked but incredibly excited, and they began to speculate on whether this will mirror the CHROMAKOPIA rollout.

For those who don't remember, that project also released on a Monday last October, specifically at 6AM EST. With this new LP announcement, many wondered whether or not they would have to wait until midnight to hear it or get up early. Thanks to some new statements on Twitter, the Hawthorne native has cleared this up for fans.

"DONT TAP THE GLASS MONDAY JULY 21 6am EST," Tyler, The Creator tweeted on Sunday (July 20). In addition, he also told fans to manage their expectations for Don't Tap The Glass, since it will be different from previous releases. "yall better get them expectations and hopes down this aint no concept nothing."

But that's not all that Tyler, The Creator clarified concerning his new album. He also debunked a fake tracklist for it that surfaced online. The features on it included Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, Lil Wayne, Earl Sweatshirt, BADBADNOTGOOD, Lola Young, and more.

When Is Tyler The Creator Dropping?

Still, this didn't stop Tyler, The Creator feature rumors from spreading online amid the Don't Tap The Glass hype. After all, he suggested there would be no features on CHROMAKOPIA, and that didn't turn out to be the case at all. Also, other fan theories suggest this new record will be another B-sides release similar to CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale.

Either way, fans can't wait for what Tyler has in store. The imagery and aesthetic behind Don't Tap The Glass seems to take cues from LL Cool J, Ludacris, and 50 Cent. As such, fans are looking forward to some heavy rapping from him.

But whether or not that's the case, we're sure anything Tyler, The Creator puts out will receive its due flowers if the quality standard is there. Don't expect anything too wild, but we're anticipating a killer release in just a couple of hours on Monday, July 21 at 6AM EST.

