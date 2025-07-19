Tyler Okonma is no stranger to calling misinformation out online, especially for something as anticipated as the surprise new album, Tyler The Creator's Don't Tap The Glass. The project comes out on Monday, July 21. It followed a lot of social media teases from the Hawthorne native and a special announcement at his Brooklyn concert on Friday (July 18) for the CHROMAKOPIA world tour.

Fans immediately became excited by this announcement... A little too much, it seems. A fake tracklist for the LP began to circulate online, and its source is unclear. Features included Clipse (Pusha T and Malice), Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Lola Young, Earl Sweatshirt, Steve Lacy, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Brent Faiyaz. When Complex Music covered the report, Tyler, The Creator responded to them on Twitter with a quick clarification.

"FALSE," he wrote. "NONE OF THESE PEOPLE ARE ON THIS, I DID NOT POST THIS INFO I DONT KNOW WHERE YOU GOT THIS FROM TO CONFIRM IT." Complex Music has since deleted the fake tracklist, although it continues to circulate online.

In any case, don't expect these features on Don't Tap The Glass. In fact, fans barely know what to expect, which is very exciting in its own right.

Don't Tap The Glass Tyler The Creator

Screenshot via Twitter @tylerthecreator

Screenshot via Twitter @tylerthecreator and @complexmusic

The imagery for Tyler's newest project seems to emulate '80s-era LL COOL J and 2000s-era Ludacris, and some folks think this will have more of a rugged or boisterous mixtape vibe. Preorders for vinyl, CD, and box sets went live on Golf Wang.

As for what the "Cracc At 15" producer himself has said about the project, Tyler, The Creator is letting the hype speak for itself. This tracklist clarification is the only thing he's mentioned beyond promoting Don't Tap The Glass' release. So we'll see if the near future holds any more prerelease details.