Tyler The Creator Debunks Fake "Don't Tap The Glass" Tracklist With Kendrick Lamar & More

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 3.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tyler The Creator Fake Dont Tap The Glass Tracklist Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Maverick Carter (L) and Tyler, the Creator attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on April 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Tyler The Creator announced a surprise album "Don't Tap The Glass" at his recent Brooklyn concert, and it's due on Monday, July 21.

Tyler Okonma is no stranger to calling misinformation out online, especially for something as anticipated as the surprise new album, Tyler The Creator's Don't Tap The Glass. The project comes out on Monday, July 21. It followed a lot of social media teases from the Hawthorne native and a special announcement at his Brooklyn concert on Friday (July 18) for the CHROMAKOPIA world tour.

Fans immediately became excited by this announcement... A little too much, it seems. A fake tracklist for the LP began to circulate online, and its source is unclear. Features included Clipse (Pusha T and Malice), Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Lola Young, Earl Sweatshirt, Steve Lacy, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Brent Faiyaz. When Complex Music covered the report, Tyler, The Creator responded to them on Twitter with a quick clarification.

"FALSE," he wrote. "NONE OF THESE PEOPLE ARE ON THIS, I DID NOT POST THIS INFO I DONT KNOW WHERE YOU GOT THIS FROM TO CONFIRM IT." Complex Music has since deleted the fake tracklist, although it continues to circulate online.

In any case, don't expect these features on Don't Tap The Glass. In fact, fans barely know what to expect, which is very exciting in its own right.

Read More: Akademiks Vs. TDE Punch: Breaking Down The Feud

Don't Tap The Glass Tyler The Creator
Dont Tap The Glass Tyler The Creator
Screenshot via Twitter @tylerthecreator
Tyler The Creator Dont Tap The Glass
Screenshot via Twitter @tylerthecreator and @complexmusic

The imagery for Tyler's newest project seems to emulate '80s-era LL COOL J and 2000s-era Ludacris, and some folks think this will have more of a rugged or boisterous mixtape vibe. Preorders for vinyl, CD, and box sets went live on Golf Wang.

As for what the "Cracc At 15" producer himself has said about the project, Tyler, The Creator is letting the hype speak for itself. This tracklist clarification is the only thing he's mentioned beyond promoting Don't Tap The Glass' release. So we'll see if the near future holds any more prerelease details.

Elsewhere, Tyler, The Creator's on a run right now. He recently featured on the new Clipse album Let God Sort Em Out, specifically the cut "P.O.V." Fans loved the 34-year-old's inclusion, for the most part. With this and the CHROMAKOPIA era still going strong, die-hards can't wait to hear how this new album will sound.

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s Public Reckoning Names SZA, But Wounds Run Deeper

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Tyler The Creator New Album Dont Tap The Glass Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator Unveils New Album "Don't Tap The Glass" Coming Out Very Soon 2.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.0K
Tyler The Creator Teases Next Monday Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator Teases Something Big Coming Next Monday 1042
tyler-the-creator-Chromakopia_New York Reviews Tyler, The Creator's "CHROMAKOPIA" Tour: A Master Of His Craft Made MSG Feel Like Home 1106
Comments 1