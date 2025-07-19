When Tyler The Creator teased something big coming soon for Monday (July 21), many fans thought it would be the "Sticky" music video. But what they didn't expect was a whole new album, which seems like exactly what we're getting with the newly announced Don't Tap The Glass.

Per Pitchfork, a massive Tyler-like statue in a glass box appeared at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the Tyler, The Creator show on Friday (June 18). Soon after, preorders for physical album copies went live on Golf Wang. The official website also includes three key rules for fans: "Body Movement. No Sitting Still," "Only Speak in Glory. Leave Your Baggage at Home," and of course, "Don't Tap The Glass."

However, the "P.O.V." collaborator himself hasn't said anything about this on social media, so take all of this with a little grain of salt. As for what this presumed new album will contain, we have no idea. The image of the Hawthorne native on the cover, branding, and statue is a little bit '80s while playing with body proportions and distinct characteristics much like he has in other eras.

Don't Tap The Glass

At the end of the day, fans are very excited for whatever the 34-year-old has up his sleeve on Monday, July 21. CHROMAKOPIA already released to great success on a Monday, and this came with even less of a rollout. Maybe we'll get mixtape vibes, a continuation of the 2024 LP's themes, or something else entirely.

Speaking of that project, Tyler, The Creator's world tour for it has been amazing to see so far. Alongside Paris Texas and Lil Yachty, he gave fans a lot of great performances in 2025, with even more to go until September. We will see whether or not Don't Tap The Glass becomes a full journey in and of itself.