Tyler The Creator Unveils New Album "Don't Tap The Glass" Coming Out Very Soon

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 754 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tyler The Creator New Album Dont Tap The Glass Hip Hop News
US rapper Tyler, The Creator attends the premiere for season three of FX's "The Bear" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, June 25, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Tyler The Creator opened preorders for physical copies out of the blue after some very curious teases and amid his previous LP's world tour.

When Tyler The Creator teased something big coming soon for Monday (July 21), many fans thought it would be the "Sticky" music video. But what they didn't expect was a whole new album, which seems like exactly what we're getting with the newly announced Don't Tap The Glass.

Per Pitchfork, a massive Tyler-like statue in a glass box appeared at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the Tyler, The Creator show on Friday (June 18). Soon after, preorders for physical album copies went live on Golf Wang. The official website also includes three key rules for fans: "Body Movement. No Sitting Still," "Only Speak in Glory. Leave Your Baggage at Home," and of course, "Don't Tap The Glass."

However, the "P.O.V." collaborator himself hasn't said anything about this on social media, so take all of this with a little grain of salt. As for what this presumed new album will contain, we have no idea. The image of the Hawthorne native on the cover, branding, and statue is a little bit '80s while playing with body proportions and distinct characteristics much like he has in other eras.

Read More: UMG Could Subpoena Drake & Kendrick Lamar To Testify In “Not Like Us” Defamation Case

Don't Tap The Glass

At the end of the day, fans are very excited for whatever the 34-year-old has up his sleeve on Monday, July 21. CHROMAKOPIA already released to great success on a Monday, and this came with even less of a rollout. Maybe we'll get mixtape vibes, a continuation of the 2024 LP's themes, or something else entirely.

Speaking of that project, Tyler, The Creator's world tour for it has been amazing to see so far. Alongside Paris Texas and Lil Yachty, he gave fans a lot of great performances in 2025, with even more to go until September. We will see whether or not Don't Tap The Glass becomes a full journey in and of itself.

After all, Tyler, The Creator recently premiered new music, so we'll see if that lands on this new album. It's not often that we get promotional rollouts with such little information behind it, and with such a quick turnaround time. Even in today's lightning-fast social media age, it's still exciting when artists bank on the element of surprise.

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s Public Reckoning Names SZA, But Wounds Run Deeper

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.0K
Tyler The Creator Teases Next Monday Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator Teases Something Big Coming Next Monday 1042
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.8K
2021 Lollapalooza - Day 2 Music Tyler, The Creator Reveals Unique Release Time For "CHROMAKOPIA" 8.4K
Comments 1