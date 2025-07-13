Pusha T Explains How Tyler The Creator's "P.O.V." Feature Came To Be

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Pusha T of Clipse performs during Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out" Album Listening Session on July 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Pusha T recently explained how Tyler, The Creator ended up on the Clipse's long-awaited comeback album.

Clipse dropped their long-awaited comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out, on July 11. Tyler, The Creator appears on the track "P.O.V." Tyler is a massive fan of The Neptunes, so fittingly, he is also a fan of the dynamic rap duo. In an interview with Ebro Darden ahead of the new album's release, Pusha T deemed Tyler the top Clipse fan. And now, in an interview with Complex, he revealed how Tyler's feature on the album came to be.

"Tyler was in out through the process of creating the album," Pusha T said. "He was always calling me, asking to hear certain records or [asking] 'man did y'all finish this?' or 'let me hear it.'"

"'P.O.V. was a particular record that was new, and he hadn't heard it," he continued. "He said something about getting on the album. I said, 'oh man, we got a good record for you to get on the album' [...] He was on the road, and he had a setup on the road, so I said, 'alright, I'm gonna shoot it to you man, just shoot it back though." Pusha T added that Tyler kept them updated on the verse throughout its development, and that he called every few days to let Pusha know about his progress.

Tyler The Creator Clipse

Tyler showed love to Clipse during his tour stop in Baltimore on July 11. He credited them for being one of the acts that got him to rap, saying that if the duo and The Neptunes didn't exist, there would not be a Tyler, the Creator as we know him today. Fans posted that speech on social media, and Pusha T reciprocated the respect.

"P.O.V." is a standout from Let God Sort Em Out, and hopefully, the rappers get to rap together again sooner than later.

