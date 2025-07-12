Tyler The Creator Shows Clipse Love During Baltimore "CHROMAKOPIA" Tour Stop

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Pusha T and No Malice of Clipse perform during Roots Picnic 2025 at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
Tyler performed in Baltimore recently, where he took time out of his set to shout Clipse out and tell his fans to listen to their comeback album.

Tyler, The Creator showed Clipse a lot of love during his July 11 tour stop in Baltimore, Maryland. The duo released their long-awaited comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out, on Friday. Tyler, who's spoken at length about the influence of The Neptunes (Pharrell specifically) on his music, is also a fan of the Virginia duo.

With a copy of their debut album Lord Willin' in hand, he showed it to the crowd and started praising their latest album. "These n****s are 50 years old!" Tyler said. "And they're still making incredible f***ing music [...] Take yo' a** home, wake yo' a** up, go look up the Clipse, and listen to their newest f***ing album," he continued. He also reiterated that fans would not have gotten Tyler if Clipse and Pharrell didn't exist.

Pusha T responded to the clip on X (formerly Twitter), writing "I love my bro... [laughing emoji]" and tagging Tyler.

Tyler The Creator Clipse

Tyler finally got to cross off one of the biggest items on his hip-hop bucket list. He delivered a song-stealing verse on "P.O.V.," a standout from the Clipse comeback album. It marked just the second time Tyler and Pusha T have ever rapped together (the first being 2011's "Trouble On My Mind" from Push's EP Fear of God II: Let Us Pray).

However, the appearance also marked the first time he's ever rapped with Clipse as a duo. Malice had been virtually retired for nearly a decade and the duo had been inactive since 2009. Some interpreted Tyler's verse as sneak disses toward Drake and Kanye West. He quickly cleared the air on X and said it was about an old friend who threatened to file a lawsuit over a feature they gave him.

Tyler showed Clipse love and Pusha showed him love back. Hopefully, they get to perform "P.O.V." in front of a live audience in the near future.

