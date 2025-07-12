Tyler The Creator Shows Clipse Love During Baltimore "CHROMAKOPIA" Tour Stop

Tyler, The Creator showed Clipse a lot of love during his July 11 tour stop in Baltimore, Maryland. The duo released their long-awaited comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out, on Friday. Tyler, who's spoken at length about the influence of The Neptunes (Pharrell specifically) on his music, is also a fan of the Virginia duo.
With a copy of their debut album Lord Willin' in hand, he showed it to the crowd and started praising their latest album. "These n****s are 50 years old!" Tyler said. "And they're still making incredible f***ing music [...] Take yo' a** home, wake yo' a** up, go look up the Clipse, and listen to their newest f***ing album," he continued. He also reiterated that fans would not have gotten Tyler if Clipse and Pharrell didn't exist.
Pusha T responded to the clip on X (formerly Twitter), writing "I love my bro... [laughing emoji]" and tagging Tyler.
Tyler The Creator Clipse
Tyler finally got to cross off one of the biggest items on his hip-hop bucket list. He delivered a song-stealing verse on "P.O.V.," a standout from the Clipse comeback album. It marked just the second time Tyler and Pusha T have ever rapped together (the first being 2011's "Trouble On My Mind" from Push's EP Fear of God II: Let Us Pray).
However, the appearance also marked the first time he's ever rapped with Clipse as a duo. Malice had been virtually retired for nearly a decade and the duo had been inactive since 2009. Some interpreted Tyler's verse as sneak disses toward Drake and Kanye West. He quickly cleared the air on X and said it was about an old friend who threatened to file a lawsuit over a feature they gave him.
Tyler showed Clipse love and Pusha showed him love back. Hopefully, they get to perform "P.O.V." in front of a live audience in the near future.