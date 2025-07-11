The Clipse Returns After 15 Years With The Anticipated Reunion Album, “Let God Sort Em Out”

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Let God Sort Em Out is The Clipse's fourth album in a catalog that includes classic albums Lord Willin’ and Hell Hath No Fury.

Brothers Pusha T and Malice reunite after 15 years to reform The Clipse and release their highly anticipated return album, Let God Sort Em Out

“Ace Trumpets” and “So Be It” were two album previews that garnered critical acclaim from fans and hip-hop enthusiasts alike. The brothers maintained their signature coke rap style while incorporating modern and luxurious wordplay, making this album, produced entirely by Pharrell Williams, one of the year's most anticipated releases. 

Chains & Whips” is the most anticipated track from the album with a feature from Kendrick Lamar. The album includes guest appearances by Stove God Cooks, Tyler, The Creator, Nas, John Legend, The Dream, and more. “So Be It” does not appear on the album’s tracklist; however, an unheard sequel track does.  

The album also reunites The Clipse with popular artist Kaws, who designed the cover artwork. Expect other surprises, including guests, lyrics, and more, from the album. Ahead of its release, the duo has addressed issues with Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Drake in the new singles. 

The album’s title follows the signature concept in the duo’s catalog that includes similarly named records such as their debut, Lord Willin’, and their sophomore album, Hell Hath No Fury. Both albums were produced by Pharrell Williams, whom the duo have known since childhood. 

The reunion is the first release under a new distribution deal with Roc Nation. This album led to Pusha T and the duo’s release from Def Jam Recordings after a disagreement over the Kendrick Lamar verse on “Chains & Whips.” 

The new album promises to be only the beginning of the reunion. 

MORE: Pusha T Reacts To Rolling Stone's Early Review Of Clipse's New Album "Let God Sort Em Out"

Let God Sort’Em Out - The Clipse

Official Tracklist

1. THE BIRDS DON'T SING (FEAT. JOHN LEGEND & VOICES OF FIRE)

2. CHAINS & WHIPS (FEAT. KENDRICK LAMAR)

3. P.O.V. (FEAT. TYLER, THE CREATOR)

4. SO BE IT PT. II

5. ACE TRUMPETS

6. ALL THINGS CONSIDERED (FEAT. PHARRELL WILLIAMS & THE-DREAM)

7. M.T.B.T.T.F.

8. E.B.I.T.D.A. (FEAT. PHARRELL WILLIAMS)

9. F.I.C.O. (FEAT. STOVE GOD COOKS)

10. INGLORIOUS BASTARDS (FEAT. AB-LIVA)

11. SO FAR AHEAD (FEAT. PHARRELL WILLIAMS)

12. LET GOD SORT EM OUT/CHANDELIERS (FEAT. NAS)

13. BY THE GRACE OF GOD (FEAT. PHARRELL WILLIAMS)

MORE:  The Clipse Gets Us Excited For "Let God Sort Em Out" With Intoxicating Return Single "Ace Trumpets"

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
