Clipse & Tyler, the Creator Get Sinister On "P.O.V."

Clipse's new album Let God Sort 'Em Out has been one of the biggest cultural events of the year. On Friday night, the world stopped turning as fans rushed to streaming platforms to listen to what many figured would be an album of the year contender. So far, it seems like the duo have lived up to the expectations, and then some.

There are some incredible features on the album, including Kendrick Lamar and Nas. However, "P.O.V." with Tyler, the Creator has certainly been getting its fair share of praise. It makes sense as Tyler gives a spirited verse as he raps alongside his idols.

Quite simply, Tyler is talking his sh*t on this song. The same can be said of Pusha T and Malice, who are firing on all cylinders with this track. Meanwhile, the production is sinister, expensive, and everything you would want it to be.

So far, the entire album has been nothing short of impressive, and there is no denying that this will be on everyone's best albums of the year list. Only time will tell whether or not this is the final Clipse project or if they still have gas in the tank. Based on this effort, we want to hear more.

Clipse ft. Tyler, the Creator - P.O.V.

