Roots Picnic 2025 - Day 2
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Pusha T and No Malice of Clipse perform during Roots Picnic 2025 at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
“So Be It” set off a media storm after the Clipse dissed Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Drake on the track. Pusha T would address his issues.

Fans were curious about the new Clipse track, “So Be It,” not being available on streaming platforms for weeks. After the release of the duo’s new album, Let God Sort Em Out, the previously released single appears on streaming services outside the album.

“So Be It” sent shockwaves throughout the culture, with Pusha T addressing his issues with former collaborators Kanye West, Travis Scott, and rival Drake. The track would spawn a reaction from Ye on social media, sharing how much he misses Pusha’s friendship. 

The track is one of the first releases in the duo’s reunion. A sequel track was added to the Clipse’s tracklist and released on Friday (July 11). Let God Sort Em Out features Tyler, The Creator, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and Pharrell Williams, whom produced the entire album.

Clipse “So Be It”

“So Be It” is a powerful track that fuses street realism with spiritual themes. Pusha T and Malice deliver metaphor-rich verses narrating power, sacrifice, and moral conflict. Pusha opens with striking imagery of his rise to wealth, acknowledging the sacrifices made along the way. His portrayal of kingship transforms the crown-and-throne trope into a heavy burden, shaped by pain and struggle.

The song’s title doubles as a philosophical refrain. Commonly used to end declarations, it reflects acceptance of fate and consequence. For The Clipse, it signals a closing of chapters—career-wise, spiritually, and emotionally—after years navigating both public fame and private battles.

The track features coded references to “snow,” “steel,” and serpents. “Snow” symbolizes cocaine, ambition, and survival, while “steel” refers to guns and a hardened psyche shaped by violence. These symbols connect the duo’s past in the streets to their reflections on legacy.

The Clipse continue to turn their hard-won lessons into lyrical scripture, transforming street tales into meditations on survival, consequence, and rebirth. Now, with both tracks on streaming platforms, fans can enjoy the collection and album.

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
