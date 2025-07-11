Tyler The Creator Drops A Rappers Threaten To Sue Lyric On Clipse’s Track “P.O.V.,” Fans Question If Directed At Drake

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 1166 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Premiere Of Netflix's "The Piano Lesson" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Tyler, The Creator attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Piano Lesson" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Tyler The Creator praised the Clipse's new album on social media, which has led to the duo acknowledging Tyler as the biggest Clipse fan

Tyler The Creator’s verse on the Clipse’s new track “P.O.V.” has received tremendous praise since Let God Sort Em Out was released on Friday (July 11).

However, the lyrics in Tyler’s verse have sparked curiosity among fans. In the song, T raps, “Little feature, n***as threaten to sue me? / Tell your lawyer to set the fee.” 

While unsure if it was a diss towards Drake, fans quickly shared their thoughts. An X user tweeted, “Tyler, The Creator coming for Drake like oh I guess it’s my turn.”

Another followed with, “Gagging at Tyler the Creator dissing Drake is bottom of barrel desperation rap is ruined.”

Based on the timing, fans wonder if the lyric is a shot at Drake. Tyler The Creator’s verse arrives after he shared his excitement on social media while Pusha T poked fun at the “Nokia” hitmaker last month. 

MORE: Tyler, The Creator Celebrates Anniversary Of Clipse's "Hell Hath No Fury"

Tyler The Creator “P.O.V.”

The verse surfaced as Drake and Universal Music Group prepare for a game-changing lawsuit filed by Drizzy over UMG’s support in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” The 6 God is suing the record label over the lyrics in Kendrick’s diss track. The case is expected to head to trial soon.

The Creator and Drake have never had an issue with each other publicly. Tyler has shown his unwavering loyalty to Pharrell Williams. Pharrell and Drake have been at odds with each other for years. Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T inherited the beef and defended Williams in diss songs. 

Let God Sort Em Out marks the first album from the Clipse in 15 years. Tyler The Creator has expressed he is a superfan of the Clipse in previous interviews. Tyler and Pusha T collaborated on music early into The Creator's career.

Pharrell Williams has often mentored Tyler, The Creator in music and fashion over the years. Drake has not responded to the social chatter over "P.O.V." as of press time. He is set to release his latest solo album, ICEMAN, later this year.


MORE: The Clipse & Apple Music Release Kendrick Lamar-Featured "Chains & Whips" Ahead Of "Let God Sort Em Out" Album

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Tyler The Creator, Pusha T Music Pusha T Declares Tyler The Creator Clipse's Number One Fan 805
artworks-Ew0nL9yNl0bFyIDW-bgI05w-t500x500 Mixtapes The Clipse Returns After 15 Years With The Anticipated Reunion Album, “Let God Sort Em Out” 0
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music Clipse Unveil Star-Studded Tracklist For "Let God Sort Em Out" 7.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.1K
Comments 1