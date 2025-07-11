Tyler The Creator’s verse on the Clipse’s new track “P.O.V.” has received tremendous praise since Let God Sort Em Out was released on Friday (July 11).

However, the lyrics in Tyler’s verse have sparked curiosity among fans. In the song, T raps, “Little feature, n***as threaten to sue me? / Tell your lawyer to set the fee.”

While unsure if it was a diss towards Drake, fans quickly shared their thoughts. An X user tweeted, “Tyler, The Creator coming for Drake like oh I guess it’s my turn.”

Another followed with, “Gagging at Tyler the Creator dissing Drake is bottom of barrel desperation rap is ruined.”

Based on the timing, fans wonder if the lyric is a shot at Drake. Tyler The Creator’s verse arrives after he shared his excitement on social media while Pusha T poked fun at the “Nokia” hitmaker last month.

Tyler The Creator “P.O.V.”

The verse surfaced as Drake and Universal Music Group prepare for a game-changing lawsuit filed by Drizzy over UMG’s support in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” The 6 God is suing the record label over the lyrics in Kendrick’s diss track. The case is expected to head to trial soon.

The Creator and Drake have never had an issue with each other publicly. Tyler has shown his unwavering loyalty to Pharrell Williams. Pharrell and Drake have been at odds with each other for years. Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T inherited the beef and defended Williams in diss songs.

Let God Sort Em Out marks the first album from the Clipse in 15 years. Tyler The Creator has expressed he is a superfan of the Clipse in previous interviews. Tyler and Pusha T collaborated on music early into The Creator's career.