Tyler The Creator Explains His Mystery Diss On New Clipse Album

Tyler The Creator dropped a small bomb on the new Clipse album, the highly anticipated Let God Sort Em Out. His feature verse on "P.O.V." was excellent, and a particular bar about a rapper threatening to take him to court raised a lot of fans' eyebrows.

"Little feature, n***as threaten to sue me? / Tell your lawyer to set the fee," the Hawthorne native rapped on the cut. Immediately, fans assumed the worst of a few different MCs. Drake was one candidate due to the lawsuit reference, Playboi Carti came up, and some fans even feared A$AP Rocky was a target. But there's nothing truly pointing to any of these conclusions.

What's more is that the Clipse super-fan explained this bar on Twitter shortly after Let God Sort Em Out released. "and an old friend ive made music with threatened to sue me over a feature they gave me (so yall dont run with a narrative)," he wrote.

With all this in mind, we doubt we will ever get full clarity on this context. Tyler, The Creator is ready to tussle, but he's never been one to let that directly dominate the music. But all of that could change one day...

"P.O.V." Clipse Lyrics

Nevertheless, Let God Sort Em Out is pleasing everyone who was excited for it, and the haters are already coming out in droves. Clipse's "Chains & Whips" featuring none other than Kendrick Lamar dropped just a few hours before the full LP on Apple Music, which energized fans even more ahead of the release.

We will see how the reception and performance evolves over the weekend, and whether or not fans pick up on other bars within. There's a lot to comb over lyrically, and with so much context around Pusha T and Malice's intentions, there's plenty to reach for.