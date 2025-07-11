Let God Sort Em Out is finally here after months of hype, and Pusha T and No Malice did a lot to solidify their return as Clipse after more than 15 years. Big-name features, curated production from Pharrell, and intricate and personal writing led to a hot topic of discourse on social media, which has mostly been very positive from what we can tell.

Hip-hop heads are loving the new album so far, praising many of the verses and celebrating the return of the Virginia duo's style. Also, there was particular praise for the contrasts between both Thornton brothers, although both of them boast very introspective and revealing lyrics throughout. Of course, Push takes on more of a combative role here in fans' eyes, but they didn't sleep on Malice's venomous pen either.

However, other fans were not impressed with this album, something Pusha T might call a Clipse "smear campaign." Nevertheless, some folks felt like the high gloss and drama behind this release undercuts the rapping skills at the forefront, especially via Pharrell's divisive production. So it's not all peaches and cream... But the hate is quiet.

Clipse Features

Nevertheless, there were also plenty of standout moments that caused just as much controversy as Let God Sort Em Out as a whole. There are the disses, sure, but we knew about those already. Clipse's "Chains & Whips" finally came out after all the Kendrick Lamar discourse, and it's clear that an official release won't slow those discussions down.

Also, Tyler, The Creator seemed to take some subliminal shots at a rapper on "P.O.V." "Little feature, n***as threaten to sue me? / Tell your lawyer to set the fee," he rapped on the cut. "and an old friend ive made music with threatened to sue me over a feature they gave me (so yall dont run with a narrative)," Tyler shared on Twitter.

Fan Reactions

No matter where you fall on this album debate, it's clear Clipse came back in a big way. We have to see how the discourse and performance evolves over the weekend. With so much food for thought behind Let God Sort Em Out (for better or worse), we have plenty to discuss.