Clipse Fans Discuss The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly On New Album "Let God Sort Em Out"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 411 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Clipse Fans Discuss New Album Let God Sort Em Out Hip Hop News
Pusha T performs on the Coachella stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 21, 2023. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With an album as big as Clipse's comeback record, it's only natural that you will get haters and glazers from all sides.

Let God Sort Em Out is finally here after months of hype, and Pusha T and No Malice did a lot to solidify their return as Clipse after more than 15 years. Big-name features, curated production from Pharrell, and intricate and personal writing led to a hot topic of discourse on social media, which has mostly been very positive from what we can tell.

Hip-hop heads are loving the new album so far, praising many of the verses and celebrating the return of the Virginia duo's style. Also, there was particular praise for the contrasts between both Thornton brothers, although both of them boast very introspective and revealing lyrics throughout. Of course, Push takes on more of a combative role here in fans' eyes, but they didn't sleep on Malice's venomous pen either.

However, other fans were not impressed with this album, something Pusha T might call a Clipse "smear campaign." Nevertheless, some folks felt like the high gloss and drama behind this release undercuts the rapping skills at the forefront, especially via Pharrell's divisive production. So it's not all peaches and cream... But the hate is quiet.

Read More: The Clipse’s Comeback Is Impeccably Executed: How Pusha T & Malice Mastered Luxury, Legacy & The Long Game

Clipse Features

Nevertheless, there were also plenty of standout moments that caused just as much controversy as Let God Sort Em Out as a whole. There are the disses, sure, but we knew about those already. Clipse's "Chains & Whips" finally came out after all the Kendrick Lamar discourse, and it's clear that an official release won't slow those discussions down.

Also, Tyler, The Creator seemed to take some subliminal shots at a rapper on "P.O.V." "Little feature, n***as threaten to sue me? / Tell your lawyer to set the fee," he rapped on the cut. "and an old friend ive made music with threatened to sue me over a feature they gave me (so yall dont run with a narrative)," Tyler shared on Twitter.

Fan Reactions

No matter where you fall on this album debate, it's clear Clipse came back in a big way. We have to see how the discourse and performance evolves over the weekend. With so much food for thought behind Let God Sort Em Out (for better or worse), we have plenty to discuss.

Read More: Pusha T Goes In Depth On The Reason For His Falling Out With Kanye West

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar Clipse Album Reactions Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar's Verse On New Clipse Album Draws Impassioned Reactions From Fans & Haters 819
Tyler The Creator Explains Diss New Clipse Album Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator Explains His Mystery Diss On New Clipse Album 1098
Tyler The Creator, Pusha T Music Pusha T Declares Tyler The Creator Clipse's Number One Fan 805
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music Clipse Unveil Star-Studded Tracklist For "Let God Sort Em Out" 7.1K
Comments 0