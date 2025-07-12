Pusha T Issues Harsh Review Of Drake's "What Did I Miss?" In New Interview

Clipse were Complex's cover story ahead of the release of their comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out. The pair discussed a variety of topics, including the album creation process, aging in hip-hop, and the benefits of music journalism. Of course, Pusha T and Malice also received questions that fans really wanted to know the answer to, such as Push's feelings about Drake's latest track.
It is no secret that Pusha T and Drake don't like each other at all. Their feud came to a head when Push dropped the infamous "Story of Adidon" in 2018, which has since been heralded as one of hip-hop's greatest ever diss tracks.
Since then, the beef has been mostly one-sided, with Drake taking several shots on subsequent albums. However, Complex asked Push if he liked Drake's newest single, "What Did I Miss?" Unsurprisingly, he responded with a flat "no."
"It's just not for me," he said when asked for a reason.
Pusha T Drake Beef
Elsewhere, Pusha T discussed a conversation he had with N.O.R.E. following Pharrell's 2020 appearance on Drink Champs. On the Bootleg Kev Podcast, N.O.R.E. revealed that Push called him after the interview and yelled at him for trying to make Pharrell pick a side during the Push and Drake beef. He added that it was the first time he'd ever heard Push raise his voice. Ultimately, Push brushed off N.O.R.E.'s podcast appearance.
“That same conversation I had with N.O.R.E., I had it with P,” he said. “I feel like N.O.R.E. made it feel like [...] I just had a conversation with him. Like no, it wasn't all parties involved. I have no clue why he talked about it to that guy. It’s rollout time though, man. Everybody wants a part of the clickbait.”