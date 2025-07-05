Drake Wonders Where All His Friends Went On "What Did I Miss?"

2024 was the year that everyone turned on Drake and tried to eliminate him for good. While they didn't necessarily achieve the latter, Kendrick Lamar and his "goons" did have their moments for sure. That especially goes for the former.
Since the beef concluded, Drake had mostly been laying low outside of the release of his and PARTYNEXTDOOR's Toronto R&B album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. But he's kicking things back into high gear by officially rolling out his next solo record.
It seems that the fan speculation was accurate because ICEMAN is coming and it will be arriving later this year. But even with his loyal supporters knowing that it's on the horizon, Drake still surprised them all yesterday by announcing a livestream event at 9 p.m. standard time.
Titled "ICEMAN EPISODE ONE," The Boy used that YouTube stream to preview tracks and one of them was "What Did I Miss?" On it, the OVO boss questions what happened to his circle last year and how it all went left so quickly.
As such, he takes some subliminal shots at artists like Rick Ross and Future, two of his longtime collaborators, but also now former close pal, LeBron James. The NBA legend had a blast at Lamar's "Pop Out" concert, something that Drizzy references on the second half.
Stay tuned for the rest of the rollout, there's going to be plenty of things to dissect going forward.
Drake "What Did I Miss?"
Quotable Lyrics:
Some TLC sh*t 'cause, my n****, you gon' need a chilly ice pack for your left eye
I'm back in your city tonight, walkin' around with my head high
I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since "Headlines"
It feels like nobody's there until you start givin' out two-tones
And nobody cares until they in front of your tombstone
Y'all been on that type of timing for too long