Drake Claps Back At Hater Who Called Him A "B*tch" During Livestream
Drake dropped a new song called "What Did I Miss?" on Friday, and the ensuing livestream turned out to be a spectacle.
By
Alexander Cole
1 hr ago
745 Views
Drake Has Bars For Kendrick Lamar On New Single "What Did I Miss?"
Drake surprised fans with an "Iceman" livestream this evening, and it just so happened to contain a new song with some bars aimed at Kendrick Lamar.
By
Alexander Cole
1 hr ago
7.5K Views