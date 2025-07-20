Drake Shares Central Cee Collab Snippet And Trolls Alex Warren On Alleged Finsta

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake is still not a fan of missing out on the top spot on the Hot 100, so he trolled Alex Warren a bit on Instagram.

Drake's "What Did I Miss" did not top the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week, but it came very close. It's sitting at #2, behind Alex Warren's "Ordinary," which has been in the top spot on the chart for six weeks. After missing out on a #1 debut, Drake took to Instagram to express his frustration, saying he would be taking the spot soon, "one song or another."

Now, he's sharing snippets of new music. On his (alleged) finsta, "frozenmomentsllc," he shared a snippet of the Central Cee collab that he said would drop this past Friday (July 18). It has more of a dance feel to it, sounding like some of the other Caribbean-inspired music from his back catalogue.

Additionally, the finsta only follows Warren. Drake is known for his trolling of other artists, and he has had Warren in his sights since the last update to the Hot 100. Frozen Moments, LLC, is the name of the Drake-owned company that manages his music catalog. It is also the company he under which he filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group earlier this year. The snippet appears to be directly from Ableton, so there is at least a chance that the page does actually belong to Drake.

Drake Central Cee

Drake first played the snippet during the third night of his triple-headlining weekend at Wireless Festival. The night before, he brought out several UK rappers to take the stage with him, including Central Cee himself.

It will be interesting to see how the public reacts to the new track. If he couldn't beat Alex Warren before, maybe he will on the next one. As for Drake, his latest album, ICEMAN, is still on the way, though he has not yet confirmed a release date for the highly anticipated album.

