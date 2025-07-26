Drake & Central Cee's "Which One" Shoots To Top Of US Apple Music Chart

BY Zachary Horvath 47 Views
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake and Central Cee perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA)
Drake's rollout for "ICEMAN" continues to be a hit with fans, with the second YouTube stream bringing thousands of eager viewers.

Similar to "What Did I Miss?" "Which One" has Drake once again back on top of the Top 100: USA Apple Music chart. Per chart data on X, The Boy shot up the list mere hours after the collab with Central Cee hit streaming platforms. Also like its preceding single, the genre-melding track was played during an ICEMAN livestream on YouTube.

Drake's second episode began at 9 p.m. on a Thursday once more, with this one kicking off on July 24. We got more snippets and an interesting Pinocchio character chasing him at times. Fans have theorized that it's supposed to be a shot at Kendrick Lamar for pushing lies during the rap beef last summer.

It divided fans online, with a fair number of folks wishing he would just move on. Unfortunately, Drizzy has made it pretty clear already that he's going to touch on the battle. "What Did I Miss?" was his way of stepping back and looking at the aftermath and how his "friends" switched up.

"Which One" doesn't feed into that, as it instead focuses on being more of a party record. So, there is that. But overall, there's a good chance Drake brings up Lamar more when the album arrives.

Drake ICEMAN

Speaking of which, we may be close to a release date. As caught by Bars, moments after the stream ended Thursday night, Drake talked to Adin Ross. During their chat, he told him to "just be patient, the album is loading."

Of course, this could just be all for show, but he did say it was dropping in 2025. We also still have about four months left, so there is time for him to fulfill that promise.

But as for "Which One," there has been a temperate response to it online. Some have called it boring and are tired of Drake using his infamous patois. We will just have to wait and see how long it will hover around the top of the charts.

"What Did I Miss?" has already plummeted in that regard, dropping from 2 to 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's also in the low 100s on the Daily Top Songs Global list on Spotify as well.

