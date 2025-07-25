Drake & Central Cee Want You To Pick "Which One" In Second "ICEMAN" Single

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 57 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
images
Drake and Central Cee’s history includes their viral On The Radar freestyle in 2023. Drizzy plans to have Central Cee at OVO Fest 2025.

As promised, Drake and Central Cee release their anticipated collaboration and second single from the upcoming ICEMAN album in new single "Which One."

The new single arrives like a slow exhale—restrained, moody, and unmistakably strategic. Released after a cryptic premiere on his “Iceman Episode Two” livestream, the track doubles as a soft launch for his ninth studio album.

The beat pulses with subdued menace, allowing space for paranoia and pride to share the same breath. Drake coasts in familiar territory, brushing flexes with emotional indifference.

Central Cee, by contrast, arrives sharp and deliberate. His verse cuts through the haze, bringing an edge that the track sorely needs. He doesn’t try to match Drake’s aloofness; instead, he roots his bars in urgency. It’s the kind of presence that elevates a feature into a genuine exchange—two artists mapping different worlds with intersecting ambitions.

Drake has long mastered the art of narrative control, and “Which One” plays right into that blueprint. It doesn’t break new ground, but it doesn’t need to. It functions as a signal—a reminder that Drake is always watching, always timing, always ready to reset the room.

There’s no chorus to hum, no big swing for the summer hit crown. But there’s precision. And that’s what makes it effective. Drake isn’t trying to dominate the moment—he’s setting the tone for what’s about to come.

MORE: Steph Curry Admits He's Tired Of "Not Like Us" Due To Drake Friendship

“Which One” - Drake & Central Cee

Quotable Lyrics

Man, I get too stiff 'cause that ting's too round, good God

Make me lift up your gown, know your face so sweet, wanna spin you around

If I go link gang, I'll bring you around

If I go to the bar, I'll bring you around

Which one? Which one?

You're not like the tings you're around

MORE: Drake Seemingly Confirms The Second "Iceman" Single Is Dropping Tonight

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake Kicks Off Day 3 of Wireless Festival With The Preview Of A New Central Cee Collab Dropping Friday 5.0K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Anticipated Drake & Central Cee Track Set To Be Released Tonight, But Fans Are Skeptical 1.5K
drake-shares-snippet-trolls-alex-warren-hip-hop-news Music Drake Shares Central Cee Collab Snippet And Trolls Alex Warren On Alleged Finsta 3.5K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake's Wireless Festival Performances Featured Lauryn Hill, 21 Savage, Skepta & Countless More Guests 1.5K
Comments 0