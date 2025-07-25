As promised, Drake and Central Cee release their anticipated collaboration and second single from the upcoming ICEMAN album in new single "Which One."

The new single arrives like a slow exhale—restrained, moody, and unmistakably strategic. Released after a cryptic premiere on his “Iceman Episode Two” livestream, the track doubles as a soft launch for his ninth studio album.

The beat pulses with subdued menace, allowing space for paranoia and pride to share the same breath. Drake coasts in familiar territory, brushing flexes with emotional indifference.

Central Cee, by contrast, arrives sharp and deliberate. His verse cuts through the haze, bringing an edge that the track sorely needs. He doesn’t try to match Drake’s aloofness; instead, he roots his bars in urgency. It’s the kind of presence that elevates a feature into a genuine exchange—two artists mapping different worlds with intersecting ambitions.

Drake has long mastered the art of narrative control, and “Which One” plays right into that blueprint. It doesn’t break new ground, but it doesn’t need to. It functions as a signal—a reminder that Drake is always watching, always timing, always ready to reset the room.

There’s no chorus to hum, no big swing for the summer hit crown. But there’s precision. And that’s what makes it effective. Drake isn’t trying to dominate the moment—he’s setting the tone for what’s about to come.

“Which One” - Drake & Central Cee

Quotable Lyrics

Man, I get too stiff 'cause that ting's too round, good God

Make me lift up your gown, know your face so sweet, wanna spin you around

If I go link gang, I'll bring you around

If I go to the bar, I'll bring you around

Which one? Which one?