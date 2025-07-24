Drake is currently overseas touring his PND collab album, but he still found the time to announce the next phase of his new album Iceman's era. Via Instagram, he posted a picture that simply read "9PM" and confirmed it as Eastern Time in the caption, including an ice cube emoji to tie this into this exciting rollout.

Of course, this is very vague, so take any interpretations of what's coming later today (Thursday, July 24) with a massive grain of salt. Nevertheless, fans' theories are not that far off when you consider a similar strategy to the "Iceman Episode 1" livestream. During that live session, the 6ix God premiered his lead single "What Did I Miss?" and drove around Toronto in a truck.

Now that he's across the pond in the United Kingdom, maybe he does something similar in the area. But again, this is just a speculative theory, as nothing about this post confirmed exactly what's coming at 9PM. Still, the prevailing expectation is that we will get a new single for the LP, or perhaps the whole thing...

Drake Iceman Album

There's only one way to know for sure, and that's by waiting until 9PM today to see what Drizzy has in store. Another Iceman livestream episode seems quite fitting, especially since he already showed himself to spend some quality time in the UK. Drake paid tribute to a recently deceased musical legend, Ozzy Osbourne. At a recent concert, he walked out to "Iron Man" from The Prince of Darkness' Black Sabbath and engaged in various homages to the metal pioneer online and in person.

Beyond these details, though, we don't really know much else about how the Toronto superstar is moving these days. We don't know anything else about Iceman beyond its supposed topics of betrayal and disloyalty, and all the work he's been putting in for it.