Drake Seemingly Confirms The Second "Iceman" Single Is Dropping Tonight

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Iceman Single Tonight Hip Hop News
Nov 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake reacts to a scoring play against Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake's "What Did I Miss?" might get a follow-up single or "ICEMAN" as a whole, although this info comes with a grain of salt.

Drake is currently overseas touring his PND collab album, but he still found the time to announce the next phase of his new album Iceman's era. Via Instagram, he posted a picture that simply read "9PM" and confirmed it as Eastern Time in the caption, including an ice cube emoji to tie this into this exciting rollout.

Of course, this is very vague, so take any interpretations of what's coming later today (Thursday, July 24) with a massive grain of salt. Nevertheless, fans' theories are not that far off when you consider a similar strategy to the "Iceman Episode 1" livestream. During that live session, the 6ix God premiered his lead single "What Did I Miss?" and drove around Toronto in a truck.

Now that he's across the pond in the United Kingdom, maybe he does something similar in the area. But again, this is just a speculative theory, as nothing about this post confirmed exactly what's coming at 9PM. Still, the prevailing expectation is that we will get a new single for the LP, or perhaps the whole thing...

Read More: Different Gods: Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Two Versions Of Hip Hop Power

Drake Iceman Album

There's only one way to know for sure, and that's by waiting until 9PM today to see what Drizzy has in store. Another Iceman livestream episode seems quite fitting, especially since he already showed himself to spend some quality time in the UK. Drake paid tribute to a recently deceased musical legend, Ozzy Osbourne. At a recent concert, he walked out to "Iron Man" from The Prince of Darkness' Black Sabbath and engaged in various homages to the metal pioneer online and in person.

Beyond these details, though, we don't really know much else about how the Toronto superstar is moving these days. We don't know anything else about Iceman beyond its supposed topics of betrayal and disloyalty, and all the work he's been putting in for it.

At the end of the day, hip-hop fans are very excited about what's to come, and they hope we have a big release on our hands at 9PM. But even if not, we'll still be patient for Drake's upcoming Iceman and trust that quality will win out.

Read More: Adin Ross Labels LeBron James A “Piece Of S**t” For Rapping To Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake New Album ICEMAN Coming Soon Hip Hop News Music Drake Promises His New Album "ICEMAN" Is "Coming Soon" After Fiery Disses 11.9K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
Drake Stream Sniped Fans ICEMAN Live Hip Hop News Music Drake Gets Stream Sniped By Fans During Surprise "ICEMAN" Live Session 2.1K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake Says There Will Be "A Lot To Talk About" On "ICEMAN" 1.7K
Comments 2