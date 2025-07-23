Adin Ross says that LeBron James is a "piece of sh*t" for rapping along to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track while on vacation with his wife, Savannah, in Cannes. A viral video of the Los Angeles Lakers star doing so has been circulating on social media in recent days.

“As I love LeBron my whole life, you can just see what a piece of sh*t human he is," Ross began. "Imagine if your best friend for 15 years-- and he's met his actual children, and you're rapping to a song about him being a pedophile. It's sad. This is not my beef, but I'm very close with Drake and it's just sad. You guys can call me parasocial, but it does affect the way that I like LeBron. How can you respect someone that has no loyalty with someone he has known for 15 years?" He then labeled the behavior "whack" and "grimey."

On the diss track, Lamar raps "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles" as well as "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor." The scathing lyrics have led Drake to take legal action against Universal Music Group, alleging that the company promoted the track with the intent to tarnish his reputation.

Drake & LeBron James Beef

The video is far from the first time LeBron James has supported Kendrick Lamar in his feud with Drake. He previously attended the rapper's "Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles at the height of the beef. Additionally, he's shown love to Lamar multiple times publicly over the last year.