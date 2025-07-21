It's only been 267 days since Tyler The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA, a massive undertaking overall. He's still on his tour for it too, but it's clear now that he was inspired to create again. That's why as of 6 a.m. this morning (July 21) we have his ninth album, DON'T TAP THE GLASS.

He had been teasing something for today since July 16 on social media, only giving fans the release date. Originally, a lot of folks were predicting it would be a music video for "Sticky." However, everyone was pleasantly wrong. On July 19 is when everyone got confirmation that it was indeed a new album.

Tyler then opened up a website for pre-orders shortly after. Overall, it's a very impressive feat and one that was put together was a lot of care.

The curator and visionary explained how DON'T TAP THE GLASS came to be in a lengthy Instagram post earlier today. "ASKED SOME FRIENDS WHY THEY DONT DANCE IN PUBLIC AND SOME SAID BECAUSE OF THE FEAR OF BEING FILMED. I THOUGHT DAMN, A NATURAL FORM OF EXPRESSION AND A CERTAIN CONECTION THEY HAVE WITH MUSIC IS NOW A GHOST," he begins.

"IT MADE ME WONDER HOW MUCH OF OUR HUMAN SPIRIT GOT KILLED BECAUSE OF THE FEAR OF BEING A MEME, ALL FOR HAVING A GOOD TIME... THIS ALBUM WAS NOT MADE FOR SITTING STILL, DANCING DRIVING RUNNING ANY TYPE OF MOVEMENT IS RECOMMENDED TO MAYBE UNDERSTAND THE SPIRIT OF IT. ONLY AT AT FULL VOLUME," Tyler concludes.

Tyler The Creator DON'T TAP THE GLASS

That inspiration translates to the brand-new visual for "Stop Playing With Me," which finds Tyler The Creator dancing his a*s off. It's a fairly simple visual, as he stands in front of massive speakers blasting the audio "AT FULL VOLUME."

What's going to have a lot of people checking this music video out probably are the LeBron James/Maverick Carter and Clipse cameos. The Los Angeles Laker expressed his excitement for the new album on X, which in hindsight was his way of revealing his involvement in this rollout.

As for Clipse, Tyler has been a big fan of everything the Virginia duo has done, and he also just lent a verse to their album Let God Sort Em Out. Moreover, Pusha also discretely hinted at where he would be playing into DON'T TAP THE GLASS.

But their appearances hold more weight than you may realize. Their stiff dancing/effort to stand and look cool plays into Tyler's message about people refusing to dance. Contrastingly, he couldn't give single f*ck as he gets down to the groove and tells everyone off in the process.