stop playing with me
Music Videos
Tyler The Creator Recruits LeBron James & Clipse For Confrontational "Stop Playing With Me" Visual
Tyler The Creator isn't wasting any time ushering in the "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" era as he's just come through with its first music video.
By
Zachary Horvath
1 hr ago
