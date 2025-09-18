LeBron James Finally Breaks His Silence On Drake After Taking Kendrick Lamar's Side

OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For Drake And Lebron James Pool Party In Toronto For Caribana 2017
TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 05: (L-R) Lebron James and Drake attend the Drake And Lebron James Pool Party In Toronto For Caribana 2017 on August 5, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin)
Drake has seemingly been at odds with LeBron James over his support of Kendrick Lamar during their feud in 2024.

LeBron James has finally spoken out about the state of his relationship with Drake, after the two seemingly had a falling out in 2024. Discussing whether they're still friends during a new interview with Complex, the Los Angeles Lakers star avoided saying anything negative about the Toronto rapper.

James began by saying that he'll "always" have love for Drake, even if they're not in the best place at the moment. "Always wish him the best. Obviously, different places right now. He's doing his thing. I'm doing mine. But, it's always love for sure," he said. He didn't elaborate any further on rumors about whether there's a rift in their relationship.

Are Drake & LeBron James Still Friends?

The drama between Drake and LeBron James began when James attended Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out event in Los Angeles, last year. Lamar held the event during the height of his beef with Drake, after having dropped "Euphoria," "Not Like Us," and more diss tracks aimed at him.

This sparked concern among fans, as James had been a close friend of Drake's for a number of years. Months later, Drake dropped his "Fighting Irish Freestyle," which many interpreted as a shot at James. James played high school basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary as a member of the Fighting Irish.

More recently, Drake appeared to take another dig at James on his song, "What Did I Miss?" On the track, he raps: "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines.'" Neither Drake nor James has provided further explanation for the apparent falling out.

Drake released "What Did I Miss?" as lead single from his upcoming ninth studio album, Iceman. He's since followed it up with "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. He still hasn't confirmed a release date for the album.

