LeBron James Finally Breaks His Silence On Drake After Taking Kendrick Lamar's Side

LeBron James has finally spoken out about the state of his relationship with Drake, after the two seemingly had a falling out in 2024. Discussing whether they're still friends during a new interview with Complex, the Los Angeles Lakers star avoided saying anything negative about the Toronto rapper.

James began by saying that he'll "always" have love for Drake, even if they're not in the best place at the moment. "Always wish him the best. Obviously, different places right now. He's doing his thing. I'm doing mine. But, it's always love for sure," he said. He didn't elaborate any further on rumors about whether there's a rift in their relationship.

Are Drake & LeBron James Still Friends?

The drama between Drake and LeBron James began when James attended Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out event in Los Angeles, last year. Lamar held the event during the height of his beef with Drake, after having dropped "Euphoria," "Not Like Us," and more diss tracks aimed at him.

This sparked concern among fans, as James had been a close friend of Drake's for a number of years. Months later, Drake dropped his "Fighting Irish Freestyle," which many interpreted as a shot at James. James played high school basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary as a member of the Fighting Irish.

More recently, Drake appeared to take another dig at James on his song, "What Did I Miss?" On the track, he raps: "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines.'" Neither Drake nor James has provided further explanation for the apparent falling out.