LeBron James Raps Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” On Vacation Amid Drake Tensions

BY Caroline Fisher 601 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LeBron James Raps "Not Like Us" Hip Hop News
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this month, Drake appeared to call out everyone who switched up on him amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar, including LeBron James.

It's no secret that LeBron James and Drake's friendship has taken a serious hit since the latter's viral feud with Kendrick Lamar, and it looks like the athlete continues to rub salt in the wound. Recently, for example, he was spotted enjoying his vacation in Cannes with his wife Savannah. In a clip shared by XXL, they can both be seen rapping along to the Compton MC's hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

The song features lyrics about Drake allegedly being a "certified pedophile." It even prompted the Toronto artist to sue Universal Music Group. Regardless, LeBron is a huge fan of it, and clearly isn't afraid to make it known.

This isn't the first time he's been spotted vibing to the Grammy-winning song. He was spotted doing so last May shortly after it was released, and again at Kendrick's "Pop Out" show the following month. The Los Angeles Lakers player has also shown love to other songs like "Chains & Whips," "TV Off," "Luther," and more.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Recruits LeBron James & Clipse For Confrontational "Stop Playing With Me" Visual

LeBron James & Drake Beef

News of LeBron's latest Drake slight arrives just a few weeks after the rapper dropped his latest track, "What Did I Miss?" In it, he reflects on his battle with Kendrick, and calls out those who turned their backs on him amid the beef. Many listeners speculate that he targeted LeBron in particular. This is thanks to lines like "I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been d**k-riding gang since 'Headlines.'"

This isn't the only indicator of their falling out, either. Earlier this month, fans also noticed that Drake seemingly got his tattoo of LeBron's Fighting Irish jersey covered up. He appears to have replaced it with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's jersey. During his Wireless Festival appearance earlier this month, Drake also changed up some lyrics to his 2018 Scorpion track, "Nonstop."

“6 to 23, but no LeBron,” he rapped instead of "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron?"

Read More: LeBron James Shows Love To Nas During Las Vegas Show

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
LeBron James Nas Las Vegas Hip Hop News Music LeBron James Shows Love To Nas During Las Vegas Show 1.7K
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers Sports LeBron James Dances To Kendrick Lamar's "TV Off" Amidst Drake Tension 2.6K
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors Music Kendrick Lamar Meets LeBron James In Resurfaced Clip Amid Drake Freestyle Drama 5.4K
NBA: Awards Show Music Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Drake For Being “Petty” To LeBron James 7.6K
Comments 2