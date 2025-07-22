It's no secret that LeBron James and Drake's friendship has taken a serious hit since the latter's viral feud with Kendrick Lamar, and it looks like the athlete continues to rub salt in the wound. Recently, for example, he was spotted enjoying his vacation in Cannes with his wife Savannah. In a clip shared by XXL, they can both be seen rapping along to the Compton MC's hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

The song features lyrics about Drake allegedly being a "certified pedophile." It even prompted the Toronto artist to sue Universal Music Group. Regardless, LeBron is a huge fan of it, and clearly isn't afraid to make it known.

This isn't the first time he's been spotted vibing to the Grammy-winning song. He was spotted doing so last May shortly after it was released, and again at Kendrick's "Pop Out" show the following month. The Los Angeles Lakers player has also shown love to other songs like "Chains & Whips," "TV Off," "Luther," and more.

LeBron James & Drake Beef

News of LeBron's latest Drake slight arrives just a few weeks after the rapper dropped his latest track, "What Did I Miss?" In it, he reflects on his battle with Kendrick, and calls out those who turned their backs on him amid the beef. Many listeners speculate that he targeted LeBron in particular. This is thanks to lines like "I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been d**k-riding gang since 'Headlines.'"

This isn't the only indicator of their falling out, either. Earlier this month, fans also noticed that Drake seemingly got his tattoo of LeBron's Fighting Irish jersey covered up. He appears to have replaced it with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's jersey. During his Wireless Festival appearance earlier this month, Drake also changed up some lyrics to his 2018 Scorpion track, "Nonstop."

“6 to 23, but no LeBron,” he rapped instead of "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron?"