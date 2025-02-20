LeBron James Dances To Kendrick Lamar's "TV Off" Amidst Drake Tension

Bron REALLY likes the "GNX" album.

LeBron James was arguably the biggest celebrity to switch loyalties during the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. Other rappers side with Dot, and left Champagne Papi in the dust, but Drake and LeBron had a bond that was seemingly unbreakable. Well, it's been completely shattered in the wake of Dot's new album, GNX. LeBron James cannot get enough of the album, as evidenced by his brief display of excitement during a Lakers game on Wednesday. The superstar heard the single "tv off" and couldn't resist dancing.

James was locked in on the game, but he quickly loosened up when he heard Kendrick Lamar's latest hit. He kept his stoic expression, but started dancing in place on the court. He even put his hands up close to his mouth to simulate Dot's "MUSTARD!" yell. This is not the first time LeBron James has used "tv off" to rub salt in Drake's wound. During a November warm up, the Laker can be seen rapping along to the song and dancing in between shots. He's made it very clear that he supports Kendrick Lamar all the way, and has repeatedly repped the Compton emcee's hits the way he used to do for Drake's.

Why Are LeBron James And Drake Feuding?

The passive aggressiveness of both LeBron James and Drake has been fascinating to watch. Whenever one man does something to slight the other, it elicits an equally passive slight in return. Drake unfollowed James on Instagram in the months following the latter's appearance at the Pop Out concert. James got back by bumping "Not Like Us" all summer. The 6 God recently tweaked the lyrics to his song "Nonstop," by making it clear he no longer messed with LeBron. The lyrics "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron" were performed in front of an Australian crowd as "How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron."

What did LeBron James do? He showed support for Kendrick Lamar once again. In the days leading up to Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show, the NBA superstar heaped praise on him. "He gone kill that sh*t," he wrote on Instagram. "Can’t wait *Bart Scott voice." Drizzy is going to keep sending subliminal digs at his former friend. James, meanwhile, is going to keep bumping GNX and dancing to new Dot every chance that he gets.

