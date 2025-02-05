LeBron James Breaks His Silence On Shocking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis Trade

BY Zachary Horvath 502 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks
Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner via Imagn Images
LeBron says it's been a "whirlwind" couple of days since the news broke.

The NBA world is still buzzing about the blockbuster trade between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Just a little after midnight, Luka Doncic was shipped to L.A. in a package including Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber. As for Dallas' return, they would receive Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round draft pick. The Utah Jazz were also a part of this jaw-dropping move, snagging Jalen Hood-Schifino, the LA Clippers' 2025 second-round pick and the Mavericks' 2025 second-round selection. Overall, there were pretty much zero rumblings or rumors that this was going to happen. It sent shockwaves throughout the rest of the league, especially on the end of the players. Shockingly, LeBron James had not spoken since the deal was made.

That is at least until last night (Feb. 4) when he and the Lakers skipped across the block to face the Los Angeles Clippers. After taking down their in-town rivals 122-97 and winning seven of their last eight games, TNT's Jared Greenberg got LeBron James for a post-game interview and asked the burning question he's yet to answer. "We haven't heard from you yet. What have the last few days been like for you as the team trades away Anthony Davis and others for Luka [Doncic]?"

LeBron James Thinks Him & Luka Doncic Are "Gonna Be Special"

LeBron James replied, "Been a whirlwind, so I can’t even imagine how Luka, AD, Max Christie, Maxi Kleber, and Hood-Schifino, was one of our teammates as well, [are feeling] — so it’s been challenging for sure. Especially for me, I had what, six years with AD, won a championship with my guy. One of my best friends, obviously, but you know it’s a business, you understand that. It’s the business of basketball, we understand that, and I know he’s gonna do well down there in Dallas."

Greenberg then asked The King what kind of damage him and Doncic are going to do when they hit the floor together. "It’s gonna be special, I think so. We’re gonna attract a lot of eyes. Obviously, our ability to score, rebound, pass is going to make it a lot easier on our teammates. And that’s all we want to do. We want to create opportunities for our teammates where all they have to do is catch-finish, catch-dunk, catch-shoot, and it’s our job to lead them every single night. Look, Luka’s a big-time player, 25 years old, hasn’t even reached his prime yet and he’s done some amazing things in our league already. Happy to have him." However, he would be remiss to not say how crazy this all is still. "L.A.’s happy to have him and it’s a little bit surreal still to be honest." Reports league wide predict that Luka will not be ready to go until a game or two before the All-Star break. He's still nursing a calf injury from Christmas Day.

