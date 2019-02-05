anthony davis trade
- SportsLil Wayne Thinks Lakers Need To Trade Anthony Davis To Win A ChampionshipIt's certainly a bold take from the rapper.ByBen Mock4.5K Views
- SportsLakers To Look Into Reacquiring Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball: ReportThe Pelicans guard was drafted by the Lakers in 2017.ByEJ Panaligan3.3K Views
- SportsAlvin Gentry Trolls Anthony Davis: "That's A Haul Folks"Gentry takes playful jab at Davis, referencing AD's Looney Tunes shirt.ByKyle Rooney2.1K Views
- SportsFormer Lakers Player To Kyle Kuzma: “Start Packing Yo Bags Bro”Jordan Clarkson shares his advice for Kyle Kuzma.ByKyle Rooney26.4K Views
- SportsPelicans-Lakers Trade Reportedly Hinges On Kyle KuzmaPelicans reportedly want Kuz to be included as part of any Anthony Davis package.ByKyle Rooney6.5K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis Rumors: Lakers Offering Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & 4th PickLakers reportedly hoping to keep Kuzma out of trade talks.ByKyle Rooney12.6K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis Will Not Re-Sign With Celtics If Traded To Boston, Says Rich Paul“They can trade for him, but it’ll be for one year."ByKyle Rooney2.0K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis Trade Odds: Lakers Listed As Heavy FavoritesVegas likes Lakers' odds of landing AD.ByKyle Rooney12.4K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis Rumors: Knicks, Lakers Emerge As His Desired DestinationsAD reportedly lists Lakers and Knicks as his "two desired long-term destinations."ByKyle Rooney2.5K Views
- SportsPelicans Provide Framework For Anthony Davis Trade Package: ReportHere's what the Pelicans are looking for in exchange for AD.ByKyle Rooney9.9K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis Trade Rumors: Pelicans Listening To Offers AgainAD back on the block.ByKyle Rooney1.7K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis To Meet With Pelicans Execs Today Amid Trade RumorsAD will reportedly meet with David Griffin today.ByKyle Rooney3.7K Views
- SportsPelicans Owner On Trading Anthony Davis To Lakers: "Over My Dead Body"Pelicans really want to avoid seeing AD with the Lakers.ByKyle Rooney7.6K Views
- SportsPelicans Still Not Interested In Trading Anthony Davis To Lakers: ReportPelicans hoping to avoid trading AD to LA.ByKyle Rooney8.6K Views
- SportsPelicans' David Griffin Wants To Convince Anthony Davis To Stay In NOLA"Their mode in New Orleans is to keep Anthony Davis.”ByKyle Rooney1017 Views
- SportsAnthony Davis Still Wants To Be Traded, Despite Pelicans Landing #1 PickAD's stance on a trade has not changed.ByKyle Rooney5.4K Views
- SportsKnicks Will Look To Trade For Anthony Davis If They Get #1 Pick: ReportKnicks will look to land AD if they get that top pick, according to Shams Charania. ByKyle Rooney1.5K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis Rumors: Pelicans Have Not Replied To Latest Lakers OfferThe Pelicans really won't give in.ByAlexander Cole4.1K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis Rumors: Celtics Have "Extensively" Discussed Trading TatumCeltics appear willing to trade Tatum as part of Davis deal.ByKyle Rooney8.7K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis Rumors: Lakers Put Off By Pelicans "Outrageous" RequestsLakers no longer willing to bid against themselves.ByKyle Rooney6.3K Views