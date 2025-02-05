Kyrie Irving Is Still Trying To Stomach Losing His "Hermano" Luka Doncic Following Anthony Davis Trade

Kyrie is ready to welcome his new teammates, but he's sad he's lost a close friend on and off the floor.

Losing a player of Luka Doncic's caliber permanently is something most teams take years to recover from organizationally speaking. But at the end of the day, it's a business these people are running. They have to make the tough calls. Thankfully the Dallas Mavericks are deep and talented enough to make a nice run in the postseason. However, when it comes to the players' perspective, they are going to take this a little bit harder. They are the ones traveling together all the time, playing on the floor, and maybe even hanging out outside of the team's facilities. These teammates can form truly special bonds that when broken can really affect an individual's mindset for the rest of the season. For Kyrie Irving, he seems to be taking this seismic trade the hardest.

After dropping their second game since the trade at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, the Mavericks guard spoke to the media post-game and painfully addressed the elephant in the room. "Just really shocked. You just don’t imagine that you’re gonna get ready to go to sleep and find out news like that. So still the grieving process right now. I miss my hermano," Irivng said bluntly. "We had a lot of time together — [Markief Morris] too, and Maxi [Kleber]. We just built some bonds that went beyond the basketball court. If anybody can understand at home, when someone or a few people leave in a trade it’s gonna be difficult, and that’s what we’re dealing with right now."

Kyrie Irving Is In "The Grieving Process" Right Now

However, like we said a second ago, the NBA is a business, and Irving knows that after being in the league since 2011. "But this is a business. It’s way above my pay grade. Kinda just gotta adjust and be ready to welcome in my new teammates with open arms and kinda be ready to go back to Dallas to speak in front of our fans."

Speaking of them, the Dallas faithful have been absolutely outraged with the GM, Nico Harrison. But Irving is reassuring them that they will get through this. "I know they’re feeling it too — I’m feeling it too, guys. It’s just an adjustment period. I don’t wanna downplay this either or disrespect our new guys, they’re gonna help us win and help us build towards a championship." Still, Kyrie is human at the end of the day and it's going to take time. "But just like everyone else at home, kinda see it from afar, it hurts." His new All-NBA teammate, Anthony Davis, has yet to play, but reports say a potential return could happen by the end of this week.

