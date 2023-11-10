Lil Wayne Thinks Lakers Need To Trade Anthony Davis To Win A Championship

During his weekly appearance on Undisputed, Lil Wayne declared that the Lakers needed to trade Anthony Davis. “If the Lakers want to be a championship team, they have to get rid of AD," the rapper said. The Lakers are 3-5 to start the season, with Davis currently out with injury. The team has really struggled to find anything resembling consistency. But would trading Davis, one of the team's top contributors when he's healthy, really be the answer?

Davis is the only Laker other than LeBron averaging more than 20 ppg this season. Furthermore, Davis leads the team in rebounds, with 12 per game. Additionally, would any teams be able to meet the exuberant demands that the Lakers would inevitably ask for if Davis was on the market? Given Davis' recently-signed contract extension, it feels unlikely. However, what do you think of Wayne's proposal? Let us know in the comments.

Rockets Blow Out Lakers

Without Davis on the court, the Lakers had little answer for the Rockets earlier this week. Jalen Green had a game-high 28 points while young center Alperen Sengun had 19 points of his own as the Rockets dropped the Lakers to 0-5 on the road this season. After promising to "lock up" LeBron, Brooks finished with 5 points and 4 rebounds. Meanwhile, LeBron, who had offered praise to Brooks earlier in the day, finished with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Rui Hachimura led the Lakers in scoring with 24. However, he was just one of three Lakers to reach double digits alongside LeBron and D'Angelo Russell.

Following the loss, the Lakers pointed to their injured-depleted roster. "I mean, we can't build cohesion if we don't have our unit. It's that simple. It's just, we're very depleted on the injury side," Lebron said after the loss. The Lakers are currently without Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schfino, and Gabe Vincent. However, the team is hoping that Davis will be available for Friday's game against Phoenix, the Lakers' first of the in-season tournament group stage.

