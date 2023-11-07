Diddy Looks To Fix “The Worst Jump Shot A Black Man Can Have” With Lethal Shooter: Watch

There is a running theme between rappers and basketball stars. Some wish they could switch careers with each other. The respect and correlation between hoopers and MCs goes back decades now and it is a cool thing to see. Over time, artists have been seen hooping at rec gyms or in the NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game. Some have done quite well such as Quavo, 2 Chainz, and a few others. However, there are others who just cannot seem to make the effortless transition from mic to ball. One of those is Diddy.

Like Diddy, there are plenty of people who have called on Lethal Shooter to help them work on their shooting mechanics. Recently, Rick Ross was one of them. While he did get roasted by fans, it seems that Lethal Shooter (Chris Matthews) can help improve anyone's skills. He and Diddy hit the court to clean up his shot.

Read More: Megan Fox Miscarriage Details Surface In New Poetry Book, She & Machine Gun Kelly Had “Difficult” Time

Diddy Gets Some Work In With Lethal Shooter

HipHopDX was kind enough to include some of the hilarious commentary from Diddy in the video. Lethal Shooter shared the work they put in on his Instagram. After nailing a couple of shots, Diddy hit the front of the rim, grabbed the ball, and threw it. In a funny moment, he shouts, "Motherf****r!" A little later he reveals that he has "the worst jump shot that a Black man can have." To be honest, though, DJ Khaled might have the worst one of them all. Look it up if you have the time, you will see what we mean.

What are your initial thoughts on Diddy and Lethal Shooter (Chris Matthews) working on his jump shot together? Could Diddy be the rapper with the best shooting stroke? Is Lethal Shooter the best shooting coach of all time? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Diddy, as well as everything else going on around the sports world.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Threatens Chrisean Rock With Legal Action For Keeping Junior From Her: Watch

[Via]