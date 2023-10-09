Rick Ross Works On His Jump Shot With Lethal Shooter, Fans Roast Him

Even though Rick Ross was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, he has been living in the sunshine for years now. Most people associate Rozay with Florida, especially with his major support for professional sports teams. One that he reps heavily is the Miami Heat. He and LeBron James formed a friendship over the years, especially during the Heat's four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals. Ross has appeared countless times on sports talk shows to discuss the Heat's chances to win the Finals again over the years as well.

His love for his team is great and he seems excited that the NBA season is about to get underway. It is just a few weeks away and Ross will be able to catch Miami on NBA TV on Tuesday, October 10. That is their first pre-season game and it is against the Charlotte Hornets. Presumably not all of the starters will be playing heavy minutes, so maybe Ross can get some run tomorrow night. He has been working on his jump shot recently with shooting coach extraordinaire, Lethal Shooter.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Has Her Friends Fight Tesehki 1-On-1 After Jumping Incident: Watch

Rick Ross Hits Lethal Shooter With A Nasty Jab Step

In the clip above from RapTV's Instagram, Lethal Shooter is helping Ross perfect his shot. Ross catches fire toward the end. He even nails a jumper after using the jab step. The rapper gets hyped as he stares at the camera. However, fans do not think his form is up to snuff. One commenter says, "Bro gon break the backboard." Another roasts him, saying, "jumper looks like it hurts." Some are even challenging DJ Khaled to respond to Ross for a potential 1-on-1.

What are your initial thoughts on Rick Ross and Lethal Shooter linking up in the video? Do you think Ross has the funniest-looking jump shot out of every rapper? Who would win in a 1-on-1 game, him or DJ Khaled? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Rick Ross, as well as the rest of the music and sports world.

Read More: French Montana Reveals J. Cole Nearly Executive Produced His Debut Album