Chrisean Rock Has Her Friends Fight Tesehki 1-On-1 After Jumping Incident: Watch

Chrisean Rock and her sister Tesehki have been embroiled in quite a bit of family drama as of late. Overall, a lot of this has to do with the fact that Rock had Tesehki jumped by her friend group. This is not the proper way to treat a family member, and fans are definitely aware of that. There was a lot of outrage as it pertains to Rock's actions, and some feel like she is on some sort of downward spiral. Consequently, Tesehki has gotten a lot of support over this, especially from Baddies East viewers.

For those who may not know, Baddies East is a new show that runs on the Zeus Network. Natalie Nunn runs the show, and although she had a falling out with Chrisean and Tesehki, she understands they get ratings. On the last episode, we got a peak into how Chrisean was upset that Tesehki wouldn't beat up Woah Vicky for her. Subsequently, we get told about the jumping situation. Well, on last night's episode, Tesehki was given an opportunity to go out and get retribution.

Chrisean Rock Vs. Tesehki

In the clip above, reposted by The Neighborhood Talk, Chrisean brings out her friends in matching outfits. They are all in some sort of park with cameras all around them. Furthermore, Tesehki is there, and the goal seems pretty clear. After the jumping incident, Chrisean decided to have her friends fight her sister one-on-one. It was all very bizarre, and the cast members seemed to be on Tesehki's side. Moreover, she held her own throughout the fight, and commenters were left impressed by her fighting skills.

Regardless, it is still sad to see family members fighting in this way. We don't know the inner workings of their family dynamics, however, all things considered, this is still jarring for many to bear witness to. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always seek to keep you informed.

