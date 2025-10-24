Tesehki Blasts Chrisean Rock's Claim That Her Child Was Sexually Assaulted

Tesehki Chrisean Rock Claim Child Sexually Assaulted Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Tesehki attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Sisters Chrisean Rock and Tesehki have launched some scathing allegations against each other for years now.

Chrisean Rock has always dealt with a lot of family drama in her life, but nothing seems quite as sad or combative as her relationship with her sister Tesehki. Both reality television stars have spent the better part of the past few years accusing each other of all sorts of concerning behaviors and dangerous antics.

Most recently, Chrisean claimed that her sister's son was sexually assaulted by their cousin when he was just one year old. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Tesehki blasted Chrisean Rock in an Instagram Story post.

"I am heartbroken and deeply disturbed by the false and malicious accusations recently made online by a family member about both me and my child," Tesehki expressed concerning Chrisean Rock. "These claims are completely untrue and have caused tremendous emotional distress to our family. These statements not only harm our reputations but also endanger out safety and well-being. We are taking the necessary legal and protective steps to address this matter appropriately. Out of respect for our privacy – especially for my child – I ask that people refrain from spreading, discussing, or engaging with these false claims. We appreciate those who have reached out with support and understanding during this very painful time. Our focus right now is on protecting our family, our peace, and the truth."

Chrisean Rock Tesehki Beef

Previously, Chrisean Rock accused Tesehki of trying to kill her on the set of Baddies. "It was like a storm came out of nowhere," she claimed online. "I got every conversation recorded. Zeus Network recorded it. You know how stupid you're going to look when they know what I said was what happened? Y'all gonna finally see who Latifa really is, on my son, bro. On my son, bro. 'Cause I didn't come to fight and I'm not fighting."

We will see if Chrisean Rock and her sister Tesehki reconcile, although things certainly seem way too contentious right now for that outcome. Still, a lot could happen in a short amount of time. Also, sadly, those following this scandal know that whenever things look promising, something usually gets in the way.

