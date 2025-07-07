It's no secret that Chrisean Rock and her sister Tesehki haven't always gotten along. The two of them have butted heads publicly on Baddies multiple times. Last October, Chrisean even alleged that Tesehki molested her as a child, which Tesehki vehemently denies.

This isn't all they've feuded over, however. In February, Chrisean's ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe passed away after a shooting in Maryland. Tesehki appeared on The Jason Lee Show after the fact, where she insinuated that her sister could have allegedly had something to do with his tragic death.

“I don’t know, I can’t even speak about it,” she said at the time. “But from what I — if I was to speak on it, it doesn’t look too good for certain people that we know, so I’m not going to speak on it."

Chrisean later addressed Tesehki's remarks, noting how she was incredibly offended by them. “I don’t know, it’s kinda weird. You know how somebody says, ‘I love you,’ but then insinuates something to throw you under the bus?” she explained on The Danza Project. “Never missed me or loved me, so stop saying that s***. You don’t f*** with me, leave it at that.”

Chrisean Rock & Tesehki Beef

Chrisean went on to discuss her relationship with Tesehki during a recent interview with Nene Leakes. When asked whether or not she thinks the two of them could ever reconcile, she didn't seem so sure.

“I don’t know how that would happen," she said in part. "Somebody would have to set it up or… I don’t know, ‘cause I thought we was doing good."