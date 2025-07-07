Tesehki Calls Her Sister Chrisean Rock An Alleged “Crackhead” During Scathing Livestream

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Tesehki attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
It looks like Tesehki has grown tired of being asked questions about her sister Chrisean Rock amid their messy feud.

It's no secret that Chrisean Rock and her sister Tesehki haven't always gotten along. The two of them have butted heads publicly on Baddies multiple times. Last October, Chrisean even alleged that Tesehki molested her as a child, which Tesehki vehemently denies.

This isn't all they've feuded over, however. In February, Chrisean's ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe passed away after a shooting in Maryland. Tesehki appeared on The Jason Lee Show after the fact, where she insinuated that her sister could have allegedly had something to do with his tragic death.

“I don’t know, I can’t even speak about it,” she said at the time. “But from what I — if I was to speak on it, it doesn’t look too good for certain people that we know, so I’m not going to speak on it."

Chrisean later addressed Tesehki's remarks, noting how she was incredibly offended by them. “I don’t know, it’s kinda weird. You know how somebody says, ‘I love you,’ but then insinuates something to throw you under the bus?” she explained on The Danza Project. “Never missed me or loved me, so stop saying that s***. You don’t f*** with me, leave it at that.”

Chrisean Rock & Tesehki Beef

Chrisean went on to discuss her relationship with Tesehki during a recent interview with Nene Leakes. When asked whether or not she thinks the two of them could ever reconcile, she didn't seem so sure.

“I don’t know how that would happen," she said in part. "Somebody would have to set it up or… I don’t know, ‘cause I thought we was doing good."

During a recent livestream, Tesehki appeared to grow frustrated with the constant questions about Chrisean, leading her to drag her sister's name through the mud. "Stop asking me about a dumba** non-credible motherf*cking crackhead a** b*tch," she demanded, as captured by Live Bitez. At the time of writing, Chrisean has not publicly responded to Tesehki's latest diss.

