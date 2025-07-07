Kehlani Appears To Unfollow Chrisean Rock Amid Deportation Threat Controversy

BY Caroline Fisher 161 Views
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kehlani arrives at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Chrisean Rock and her team recently got into it with a man outside of a Zeus event, and someone threatened to call ICE on him.

Recently, Chrisean Rock and her crew got into it with a man standing outside of a building where a Zeus event was being held. Unfortunately, the situation escalated quickly. In a clip captured by Live Bitez, her and others can be heard shouting at the man from a balcony, and questioning why he allegedly had a gun. After a bit of back and forth, someone Chrisean was with told the man, "You don't want me to call ICE."

The apparent threat earned big reactions from viewers. Many are slamming the Baddies star for her role in the exchange. "Calling cps on u same way u told that man that u were calling ice on him…. SMFH," one Instagram user writes. "Girl worry about taking care of your kid instead of threatening to call 🧊 on someone 🤡," someone else says.

Others are coming to her defense, noting how she wasn't the one to make the threat. "Someone on her team was escalating this," a commenter claims. "Now where’s yall hear chrisean voice saying saying she calling ice???" another wonders.

Do Chrisean Rock & Kehlani Have Beef?

As the video continues to make its rounds online, some even noticed that Kehlani has unfollowed Chrisean. The performer, who tends to be outspoken about her political beliefs, has not publicly addressed the ordeal. The two of them were spotted together at the gym just last month, indicating that they were on good terms somewhat recently.

This is far from the only controversy Chrisean has gotten herself wrapped up in lately. In June, she got banned from Twitch, sparking speculation about what went wrong. Some social media users theorized that she was booted from the platform because she allegedly left her young son alone in a vehicle. She has since denied this, claiming that a revealing outfit is what actually led to the ban.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
