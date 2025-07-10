Chrisean Rock Accuses Kehlani Of Using Her For Clout During Fiery Rant

Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: ChriseanRock attends Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Earlier this week, Chrisean Rock alleged that Kehlani and Blueface have a past, which the singer vehemently denies.

Earlier this week, social media sleuths noticed that Kehlani unfollowed Chrisean Rock on Instagram. Of course, this sparked all kinds of speculation about what could have gone wrong. Just a few days prior to the unfollow, the two of them were spotted at the gym together, indicating that they were on good terms until very recently.

Some fans theorized that Kehlani no longer wanted to associate with Chrisean due to a video of someone in her crew threatening to call ICE on a man. The video surfaced online shortly before the unfollow, but according to the singer, this isn't why she chose to cut ties with the Baddies star. Amid the chatter, she set the record straight in a TikTok comment.

According to Kehlani, she hit the gym with Chrisean after being invited at church because she thought it'd be the "kind thing to do." The following day, however, she decided to unfollow her for personal reasons she didn't reveal.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Sparks Outrage By Bringing Her Son To A Smoke Shop

Chrisean Rock & Kehlani Beef

This prompted Chrisean to share her side of the story. On Instagram Live, she alleged that Kehlani told her she had a past with Blueface. Kehlani immediately rushed to her Instagram Story to shut this allegation down, making it clear that she wants no part of the drama. "Ew [laughing emojis] what the hell," she responded. "WERE ADULTS! WE ARE MOTHERS OMG."

Now, Chrisean has fired back once again, insisting that she's telling the truth. In a clip captured by Hollywood Unlocked, she calls out Kehlani for suggesting this dispute is beneath her and accuses her of unfollowing her for attention.

"Ppl keep using as bait for their gain nobody lying," she captioned it. "You said what u said u unfollowed me for a reaction for clout then tried playing with my name lying on the reason u did it so yeah let's talk about u said fr."

Read More: Kehlani Fires Back After Chrisean Rock Accuses Her Of Sleeping With Blueface

