Chrisean Rock is certainly no stranger to controversies, and now, she's found herself at the center of yet another one. Recently, the Baddies star took to Snapchat to share a video of herself at a smoke shop. Social media users were quick to notice that she was joined by her one-year-old son, and immediately call her out.

"Why isn’t cps involved?! I feel soooo bad for this lil baby 🥺," one Instagram user in the Live Bitez comments section writes. "Why would you take your child to a smoke shop in the first place," someone else wonders. Others are insisting that Chrisean hire a nanny, or ask family for help caring for her son instead of bringing him with her everywhere she goes.

One critic even confronted the smoke shop in an Instagram DM, criticizing whoever's in charge for allowing the child in. "It's was no smoke," the shop responded in part. "Baby wasn't there the whole time."

Chrisean Rock & Blueface

At the time of writing, Chrisean has yet to address the backlash. She did recently share a message on her Instagram Story, however. "I won't be going live no more addressing anything negative sent to destroy my character I wish the best for everybody," it reads.

As for her son's other parent Blueface, he's still behind bars at the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. He turned himself in last January for an alleged probation violation and has been there ever since. Reportedly, he's expected to be released in January of 2026.