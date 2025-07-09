Chrisean Rock Sparks Outrage By Bringing Her Son To A Smoke Shop

BY Caroline Fisher 246 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chrisean Rock Son Smoke Shop Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: ChriseanRock attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Once again, Chrisean Rock is under fire for how she's choosing to raise her son with Blueface, Chrisean Jesus.

Chrisean Rock is certainly no stranger to controversies, and now, she's found herself at the center of yet another one. Recently, the Baddies star took to Snapchat to share a video of herself at a smoke shop. Social media users were quick to notice that she was joined by her one-year-old son, and immediately call her out.

"Why isn’t cps involved?! I feel soooo bad for this lil baby 🥺," one Instagram user in the Live Bitez comments section writes. "Why would you take your child to a smoke shop in the first place," someone else wonders. Others are insisting that Chrisean hire a nanny, or ask family for help caring for her son instead of bringing him with her everywhere she goes.

One critic even confronted the smoke shop in an Instagram DM, criticizing whoever's in charge for allowing the child in. "It's was no smoke," the shop responded in part. "Baby wasn't there the whole time."

Read More: Kehlani Fires Back After Chrisean Rock Accuses Her Of Sleeping With Blueface

Chrisean Rock & Blueface

At the time of writing, Chrisean has yet to address the backlash. She did recently share a message on her Instagram Story, however. "I won't be going live no more addressing anything negative sent to destroy my character I wish the best for everybody," it reads.

As for her son's other parent Blueface, he's still behind bars at the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. He turned himself in last January for an alleged probation violation and has been there ever since. Reportedly, he's expected to be released in January of 2026.

While Chrisean expressed interest in rekindling their romance earlier this year, it doesn't seem like that will be happening anytime soon. In June, the "Thotiana" rapper claimed he only let her return to his house because he thought she was homeless and wanted better for their son. She fired back by alleging that he's been using drugs in prison.

Read More: Tesehki Calls Her Sister Chrisean Rock An Alleged “Crackhead” During Scathing Livestream

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Chrisean Rock Alleges Blueface Assaulted Her Gossip News Gossip Chrisean Rock Alleges Blueface Assaulted Her While She Was Pregnant 1431
Chrisean Rock Blueface Alleged Drug Use Gossip News Gossip Chrisean Rock Slams Blueface For Alleged Drug Use In Jail 2.6K
Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards Gossip Chrisean Rock Wows Fans With Post-Prison Transformation 8.0K
Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards Gossip Chrisean Rock Addresses Rumors That Chrisean Jr. Is Blind 30.3K