Chrisean Rock Claims She Paid Her Sister $15k To Watch Her Son

BY Cole Blake 420 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
French Montana's Birthday Celebration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock and her sister, Tesehki, have maintained a rocky relationship with one another over the years.

Chrisean Rock claims she's been paying her sister, Tesehki, $15,000 every time she watches her son, who she shares with Blueface. She made the claim while complaining about her sister in a video circulating on social media. "Everytime she had my son, I paid her," Rock explains while showing payments on her phone. "Even when I was locked up... This is why I didn't wanna help her in the first place. This is why I wanted to take him on the road in the first place."

When LiveBitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans were highly critically of Rock's behavior. "The question is . Why don’t u have him, DAY TO DAY .. DAY TO DAY… DAY TO DAY," one user wrote. Another commented: "Why won’t she just collect her child and look after him herself instead of running behind a man all the time?" One more wrote: "Girl go get your child, welcome to parenthood…you’re not doing anything productive but bringing negative energy and causing chaos!!! Your sons needs you slow girl!! What can’t you comprehend . He’s your child and nobody else responsibility!!!"

Read More: Who Was Summer Walker's Date To The VMAs?

Who Is Chrisean Rock's Sister?

Chrisean Rock and her sister, Tesehki, have maintained a complicated relationship over the years. During a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Tesehki opened up about their various feuds and the toll they've taken on her. In doing so, she referenced the influence Rock's ex, Blueface, had on her.

"I don't want to blame Blue but I feel like he has a lot to do with the way she was moving," she explained. "She was already moving a little bit weird, but it's like once she got with him, it was a total different person. My mom would call me and cry about her for hours. And I'd be like, 'Mom, why me out of all your eight daughters you have? Why me?' She'd be like, 'Because you're the closest to her. You're the one who can talk to her.'"

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Sister Tesehki Breaks Down In Tears As She Reflects On Their Falling Out

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Chrisean Rock Tesehki Falling Out Gossip News Gossip Chrisean Rock’s Sister Tesehki Breaks Down In Tears As She Reflects On Their Falling Out 3.4K
Tesehki Badd Dolly Brawl Baddies Midwest Pop Culture News TV Tesehki & Badd Dolly Have An All-Out Brawl At The "Baddies Midwest" Reunion 2.8K
HNHH Gossip Blueface's Mother, Karlissa Saffold, Defends Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki After Fans Make "Come Up" Claims 624
Tesehki Calls Chrisean Rock Alleged Crackhead Gossip News Gossip Tesehki Calls Her Sister Chrisean Rock An Alleged “Crackhead” During Scathing Livestream 2.1K
Comments 1