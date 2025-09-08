Chrisean Rock Claims She Paid Her Sister $15k To Watch Her Son

Chrisean Rock claims she's been paying her sister, Tesehki, $15,000 every time she watches her son, who she shares with Blueface. She made the claim while complaining about her sister in a video circulating on social media. "Everytime she had my son, I paid her," Rock explains while showing payments on her phone. "Even when I was locked up... This is why I didn't wanna help her in the first place. This is why I wanted to take him on the road in the first place."

When LiveBitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans were highly critically of Rock's behavior. "The question is . Why don’t u have him, DAY TO DAY .. DAY TO DAY… DAY TO DAY," one user wrote. Another commented: "Why won’t she just collect her child and look after him herself instead of running behind a man all the time?" One more wrote: "Girl go get your child, welcome to parenthood…you’re not doing anything productive but bringing negative energy and causing chaos!!! Your sons needs you slow girl!! What can’t you comprehend . He’s your child and nobody else responsibility!!!"

Who Is Chrisean Rock's Sister?

Chrisean Rock and her sister, Tesehki, have maintained a complicated relationship over the years. During a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Tesehki opened up about their various feuds and the toll they've taken on her. In doing so, she referenced the influence Rock's ex, Blueface, had on her.