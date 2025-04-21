Tesehki & Badd Dolly Have An All-Out Brawl At The "Baddies Midwest" Reunion

Tesehki and Badd Dolly, like many other Baddies Midwest cast members, have a pretty contentious relationship. Tensions flared during the Zeus Network reality TV show's reunion, and the two engaged in an all-out fistfight.

You can see the whole thing go down in a preview clip obtained by The Neighborhood Talk. It seems like there were some other fights in the vicinity happening around the same time. If you're curious to see more, the second part of this Baddies Midwest reunion is now streaming on the Zeus Network.

However, based solely on this short video, we can't tell exactly why Tesehki and Badd Dolly chose to throw down. The hectic and frantic reality program usually has a lot of reasons for their altercations. So we can't speculate on what happened between them this time around.

Why Did Claressa Shields Diss Tesehki?

What we do know is who Chrisean Rock's sister probably won't be fighting anytime soon, and that's Claressa Shields. Tesehki recently called her out for some previous remarks about beating Baddies Midwest stars in a fight. The boxer responded with a plea for her to stop fighting and instead focus on getting help from her peers.

"Girl, you never came to a fight," Claressa Shields told Tesehki on social media. "You never said congrats on the motherf***ing world championship. You never mentioned me in a good light. So no, you did not ever like me. And that doesn't matter to me. But to sit here and say you can whoop some a** and you out here popping pills and doing everything you doing? You not gon' whoop nobody a**. You need to go to rehab and get that s**t out your system, you need help."

Elsewhere, though, the reality star wants to mend other relationships amid her flare-ups with her colleagues. During a recent interview with Jason Lee, she reflected on falling out with her sister.

"I don't want to blame Blue but I feel like he has a lot to do with the way she was moving," Tesehki said of Chrisean Rock. "She was already moving a little bit weird, but it's like once she got with him, it was a total different person. My mom would call me and cry about her for hours. And I'd be like, 'Mom, why me out of all your eight daughters you have? Why me?' She'd be like, 'Because you're the closest to her. You're the one who can talk to her.'"