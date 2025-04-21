Claressa Shields Tells Tesehki She Needs To Go To Rehab Instead Of Fighting Her

Claressa Shields has some beef brewing due to the scandalous situation with Papoose and Remy Ma. But when it comes to other conflicts, she would rather advise against confrontation.

For those unaware, the boxer previously said she'd beat two Baddies Midwest actresses in a fight, namely Chrisean Rock's sister Tesehki and Ivori. The former responded during an interview with Jason Lee, claiming she'd train just as hard as Shields and emerge victorious.

As such, many folks might've expected the Michigan native to solely rest on her accolades and track record. But instead, during an Instagram Live session caught by Hollywood Unlocked and Livebitez on Instagram, she spoke on more serious matters.

"Girl, you never came to a fight," Claressa Shields clapped back after Tesehki's claims of supporting her in the past. "You never said congrats on the motherf***ing world championship. You never mentioned me in a good light. So no, you did not ever like me. And that doesn't matter to me. But to sit here and say you can whoop some a** and you out here popping pills and doing everything you doing? You not gon' whoop nobody a**. You need to go to rehab and get that s**t out your system, you need help."

Why Are Tesehki & Chrisean Rock Beefing?

In addition, Shields said she can definitely beat Chrisean Rock's sister in a fight. Also, she asked her to check her fans instead of the mixed martial artist's personal life. At the end of the day, Claressa thinks the Baddies star should stop fighting with people. But she admitted she'd be happy to put money on a fight if she actually thought there was a chance.