Claressa Shields Issues Challenge To Tesehki & Any Woman Who Wants Smoke With $100k Reward If They Beat The GWOAT

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Claressa Shields v Danielle Perkins - Open Media Workout
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 31: Claressa Shields poses for a portrait during the open media workout on January 31, 2025 at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Claressa Shields will return to the ring on July 26 against Lani Daniels in Detroit, Michigan at the Lilttle Ceasar's Arena.

Claressa Shields issues an open invitation to any woman looking to take a shot at the Queen and throws 100,000 dollars on top of it. While at the BET Awards 2025, the GWOAT sat down with Hollywood Unlocked’s Ariela Anís to address her issues with Chrisean Rock’s sister, Tesehki

“Tesehki came out here tryna challenge that beast,” Anís tells Shields in the clip. Shields did not acknowledge Tesehki’s search as a challenge. She replied, “But was she? I don’t know. This is how a ‘call-out’ goes. You call me out, I say yes. We scap. That’s how we do in my hood. I’ve never had a fight where it’s like, ‘Oh, if I stop doing XYZ, I could do XYZ… But it’s free smoke; that’s all I’m sayin’.”

Not just for Tesehnki, Shields would issue the “free smoke” to any woman with a handsome reward if they beat the GWOAT. “Free smoke for anybody who feel like they can beat me in a fight,” Shields tells Ariela Anís. “I got a $100k. I wish I had $100k with me I can just throw it on the table. But I got $100k for any girl that think they can whoop me. Street fighter, boxer, MMA. Hey, if you can beat me, I got a $100k for you.”

Claressa Shields & Tesehki 

Tesehki would address Shields's taunt on Instagram. Refuting the claims, Tesehki said it was Shields trying to call her out, not the other way around, because she didn’t know who Claressa Shields was until recently. “Naw, she tried to challenge this beast, Bigg Mama,” Tesehki comments on the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post. “I never heard of her until she mentioned me.” 

Fans would flood the social media post with mixed comments about the issues between Shields and Tesehki. A Instagram user would advise that Shields can back up her challenge. They commented: "’all saying she talk a lot… yeah I get it but she can back it up in the ring… idk yall I kinda understand her personality from her bio pic… she grew up with this mentality… she was really forced to be a competitor not just in the ring but in life."

Others would express that Shields challenge was beneath her. "I like Claressa," commented a fan of the GWOAT. "However.. Sometimes you just have to move on and not entertain certain questions."

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
