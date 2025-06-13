Claressa Shields issues an open invitation to any woman looking to take a shot at the Queen and throws 100,000 dollars on top of it. While at the BET Awards 2025, the GWOAT sat down with Hollywood Unlocked’s Ariela Anís to address her issues with Chrisean Rock’s sister, Tesehki.

“Tesehki came out here tryna challenge that beast,” Anís tells Shields in the clip. Shields did not acknowledge Tesehki’s search as a challenge. She replied, “But was she? I don’t know. This is how a ‘call-out’ goes. You call me out, I say yes. We scap. That’s how we do in my hood. I’ve never had a fight where it’s like, ‘Oh, if I stop doing XYZ, I could do XYZ… But it’s free smoke; that’s all I’m sayin’.”

Not just for Tesehnki, Shields would issue the “free smoke” to any woman with a handsome reward if they beat the GWOAT. “Free smoke for anybody who feel like they can beat me in a fight,” Shields tells Ariela Anís. “I got a $100k. I wish I had $100k with me I can just throw it on the table. But I got $100k for any girl that think they can whoop me. Street fighter, boxer, MMA. Hey, if you can beat me, I got a $100k for you.”

Claressa Shields & Tesehki

Tesehki would address Shields's taunt on Instagram. Refuting the claims, Tesehki said it was Shields trying to call her out, not the other way around, because she didn’t know who Claressa Shields was until recently. “Naw, she tried to challenge this beast, Bigg Mama,” Tesehki comments on the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post. “I never heard of her until she mentioned me.”

Fans would flood the social media post with mixed comments about the issues between Shields and Tesehki. A Instagram user would advise that Shields can back up her challenge. They commented: "’all saying she talk a lot… yeah I get it but she can back it up in the ring… idk yall I kinda understand her personality from her bio pic… she grew up with this mentality… she was really forced to be a competitor not just in the ring but in life."