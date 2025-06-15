Claressa Shields Redirects Her Smoke From Tesehki To July 26 Fight In Set The Record Straight Tweet

Claressa Shields v Danielle Perkins - Open Media Workout
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 31: Claressa Shields poses for a portrait during the open media workout on January 31, 2025 at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Claressa Shields BET Awards 2025 experience included her issuing a 100k challenge to any woman who thinks they can beat her.

Claressa Shields, one of boxing’s most decorated athletes, shut down online rumors of a confrontation with reality star Tesehki at the 2025 BET Awards. 

In a sharp tweet, the two-time Olympic gold medalist made it clear she never saw Tesehki at the event and had no interest in social media theatrics.

“Let’s set the record straight,” Shields began, immediately dismissing the gossip as a clout-chasing stunt. “I never ran into Tesehki at the BET Awards. I'm focused on real fights with real athletes—world champions, not randoms looking for clout…"

Shields used the moment to reaffirm her dominance in the sport. With multiple world titles across five divisions, she’s earned every accolade through years of training, not viral controversy. She emphasized that unless someone brings Olympic-level credentials and championship belts to the table, they’re simply not on her radar. “Stay in your lane,” she warned, making clear that fame built on spectacle isn’t worthy of her response.

Claressa Shields & Tesehki

Tesehki, best known from Zeus Network’s Baddies series and as Chrisean Rock’s sister, is no stranger to online conflict. But for Shields, a serious competitor with crossover success in MMA and a legacy already cemented, these distractions don’t warrant attention.

 The GWOAT continued: “When you've got back-to-back Olympic gold medals and multiple world titles in five weight classes, maybe then you'll be on my radar. At this point all I can do is laugh.”

Ending her tweet with “She sitting there lying for clout again,” Shields dismissed the entire situation as a desperate attempt to generate buzz off her name. The message was blunt but effective: Shields refuses to engage with those who haven’t earned their place through excellence.

Rather than lean into the drama, Shields used her platform to highlight the gap between real champions and those performing for the timeline. It was a masterclass in protecting a legacy—delivered with the same precision she brings to the ring.

