Angel Reese discussed winning her third BET Sportswoman of the Year award with reporters after the Chicago Sky's blowout loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday. In doing so, she appeared to throw a bit of shade at boxer Claressa Shields, who had recently complained about not taking home the award herself.

She admitted that "it's great," and remarked that it “meant something to people because it’s me.” However, she says her focus is completely on basketball at the moment. “I haven’t been playing well at all, and I could mope or point fingers, but it’s been me, I take accountability, try to be better than the last day,” she said, according to The Shade Room. “I don’t complain, I don’t care about anything else. I’m just here to go to work every day and go home.”

Reese finished the game with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists as the Sky dropped to 2-6. They're currently in 11th place in the WNBA.

Angel Reese's teammate, Ariel Atkins, was also at the press conference and used the time to issue a lengthy response to the 23-year-old's critics. “This is a 23-year-old kid and the amount of crap that she gets on day-to-day, and she still shows up,” Atkins said, as caught by People. “Whatever questions y'all got about our team, basketball-wise we appreciate it, but all the other nonsense, it’s irrelevant. We’re here to play basketball and do what we do. We’re having a hard time right now at the end of the day."

She continued: "Her crown is heavy. So whatever else y’all wanna come at her for the way that she acts, she has to build a wall. She has to have a wall. Because if she doesn’t, people will break her down. Not only because of the way that she looks, but because of the way she carries herself.”

Read More: Claressa Shields Sounds Off After Losing BET Sportswoman Of The Year To Angel Reese

Are Claressa Shields & Angel Reese Beefing?

As for how Claressa Shields responded to Angel Reese's BET Award, she took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "Still don’t know how I didn’t win the Sportswoman of the Year for the @BETAwards but Congrats to Angel Reese and all the other Nominees. I just thought accolades mattered." When one user noted that Reese does have accolades, such as making the WNBA All-Star Team, Shields fired back: "Yes she does but who has more accolades…. More success in their field. Please use google before responding."