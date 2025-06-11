Angel Reese's Teammate Comes To Her Defense Over Constant Criticism

BY Cole Blake 528 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Jun 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Angel Reese took home the award for Sportswoman of the Year at the BET Awards on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky teammate, Ariel Atkins, came to her defense while speaking with reporters after the team's blowout loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Reese finished the game with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

“This is a 23-year-old kid and the amount of crap that she gets on day-to-day, and she still shows up,” Atkins said, as caught by People. “Whatever questions y'all got about our team, basketball-wise we appreciate it, but all the other nonsense, it’s irrelevant. We’re here to play basketball and do what we do. We’re having a hard time right now at the end of the day."

She continued: "Her crown is heavy, so whatever else y’all wanna come at her for the way that she acts, she has to build a wall. She has to have a wall. Because if she doesn’t, people will break her down. Not only because of the way that she looks, but because of the way she carries herself.”

Reese ended up replying to a video of Atkins' comments on X (formerly Twitter): "Love my Vet man," with a heart emoji. Fans in the replies joined in with supportive messages as well. "Keep ya head up gang, you’ll soon see this world so evil," one user wrote. Another added: "Some will say having vets aren't important though. This is one of the reasons why it is."

Read More: Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese Speak Out Following Their Fiery On-Court Altercation

Angel Reese BET Sportswoman Of The Year

The drama comes after Angel Reese took home the BET Award for Sportswoman of the Year in Los Angeles on Monday night. It marked the third year in a row she took home the award, following her iconic senior season at LSU and rookie year in the WNBA.

The win sparked a harsh response from boxer Claressa Shields, who felt she was more deserving. "Still don’t know how I didn’t win the Sportswoman of the Year for the @BETAwards but Congrats to Angel Reese and all the other Nominees," Shields wrote on X with a shrug emoji. "I just thought accolades mattered."

Read More: Claressa Shields Sounds Off After Losing BET Sportswoman Of The Year To Angel Reese

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
claressa shields Sports Claressa Shields Sounds Off After Losing BET Sportswoman Of The Year To Angel Reese 4.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 63.1K
bet awards 2024 Sports BET Awards 2024 Nominations: Sportswoman Of The Year 456
Pop Culture Beyoncé Announces "RENAISSANCE" World Tour At Wearable Art Gala 2.4K