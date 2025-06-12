News
Sports
Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics Of Her BET Award Win Amid Claressa Shields Drama
Angel Reese says she's focused on basketball after taking home the BET Sportswoman of the Year award on Monday.
By
Cole Blake
57 mins ago
