Claressa Shields Has No Interest In Fighting These Baddies Midwest That Fans Are DMing Her About

The GWOAT turned down a baddie fade.

Last month, boxing champion Claressa Shields challenged any female after being involved in a public beef with rap star Remy Ma. Remy called out the boxer after she exposed text messages between Shields and Remy's husband Papoose. Shields would issue a challenge to Remy for a fight in February. While Remy never responded to a fight, fans would suggest that the GWOAT would step into the ring with one of the reality stars from the Zeus's Baddies series. With majority suggesting Baddies Tesehki or Ivori, Shields would host a live session on Instagram to decline the requests. "Y'all gotta be some damn fools," says the GWOAT. "I'm a trained killer."

The reality stars on Baddies are best known for their insane fights. Some of the fights have shown several of the stars have minimal combat training. Shields is a gold medalist in USA boxing. She is undefeated and recognized as the greatest women's boxer ever. She recently began her MMA career, where she received her first loss in 2021. Before Remy Ma, Claressa Shields called out boxing stars Jake Paul, Keith Thurman, and Gervonta Davis to fight her.

The GWOAT Won't Fight Tesehki Or Ivori Of Baddies Midwest

Claressa Shields is a known fan of the Baddies reality show. In 2023, she reacted to a highlighted fight in season four of Baddies East. On X, she tweeted, "It's so funny watching the fights." From Baddies Midwest, a fight between Tesehki and Ivori is in high demand by the fans. Ivori has shared the desire to fight Tesehki. Past fights on the series have developed into viral mayhem.

For some viewers, the raw and unedited nature of the fight only added to the humor. One user shared their amusement at the scene unfolding naturally, without the typical sped-up cuts or dramatic background music often seen on reality TV. To them, the authenticity of the moment made it all the more entertaining.